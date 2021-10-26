Start Your Engines: Honda Returns to SEMA with Debut of 2022 Civic Si Race Cars Alongside Rugged Overlanding Trucks

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will demonstrate its diverse paths to fun and performance at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5, showcasing seven vehicles, including the debut of two all-new Civic Si race cars and a pair of rugged Honda light trucks custom-built for extreme overlanding adventures. Honda will be located at booth #25077, in the southeast corner of Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Building upon the thrilling performance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si, Honda Performance Development (HPD) will showcase a prototype of its next-generation turn-key Civic Si race car. Designed for Touring Car competition, it will be displayed alongside the new Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Civic Si race car, which will compete in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race December 3-5.
Fully equipped for overlanding, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 and the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project highlight the rugged capability and adventurous spirit of Honda's light trucks. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the go-anywhere capabilities of Honda's potent ADV bike when outfitted with the latest and greatest adventure gear.
RACING AND STREET CARS
HPD Civic Si Race Car Prototype
Honda Performance Development (HPD) will debut the prototype for a new turn-key, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si, which features a turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Created, developed and tested in-house by HPD engineers, the HPD Honda Civic Si race car draws upon HPD's extensive production car and race vehicle engineering experience, including the development and incredible success of the 10th-generation HPD Civic Si TCA race car program.
Built from a body-in-white for SRO TC Americas, amateur touring car series, club racing and dedicated track day use, the race car foregoes a sunroof, sound proofing insulation, underbody coating and seam sealer to reduce weight and aid in roll cage installation. The car is then specifically modified for racing using a selection of HPD, and other performance and safety components.
Founded in 1993, HPD is Honda's official North American motorsports company and the technical operations center for Honda's high-performance racing programs, with products supporting multiple levels of motorsports, from karting to IndyCar, IMSA and SCORE off-road racing.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
Drivetrain
HPD
Performance-tuned production-based ECU
PWR / HPD
High-capacity aluminum radiator
Custom
High strength 4th-gear set
Cusco / HPD
Racing limited-slip differential
Borla / HPD
Turbo-back dual-outlet exhaust
Chassis
Bilstein / HPD
Inverted double-adjustable dampers
Eibach
Race coil springs
HPD
Front camber plates with caster inserts
SPC / HPD
Camber-adjustable rear upper arm
RV6 / HPD
Rear toe adjust arm
Momo
Etna 17 x 8 wheels
Pirelli
245/620-17 DHH racing slicks
Wilwood
6-piston Superlite race calipers
Wilwood
2-piece slotted floating rotors
Pagid
Racing brake pads
HPD
Stainless-steel braided brake hoses
Body / Exterior
HPD
Race body-in-white
HPD
Roll cage
HPD
Bumper-mounted brake cooling ducts
HPD
Front, side, rear underbody spoilers
APR
Rear wing
Interior / Safety
HPD
Driver and passenger footrests
OMP
Quick disconnect aluminum steering wheel
OMP
Racing seat with HPD seat mounts
OMP
6-point racing harness
IO Port
Racing window net
OMP
On-board fire suppression system
AiM Technologies
MXP main display
Motec
C125 center dash logger
HPD
Optional passenger seat installation
Team Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car
A new Civic Si race car built to compete in the National Auto Sports Association's (NASA) 25-hour of Thunderhill sports car race in Northern California Dec. 3-5 will also debut at SEMA. A key example of the Honda "racing and challenging spirit" in action, the THR-W Civic Si race car was developed and tested utilizing the professional knowledge of volunteers from multiple Honda divisions involved with design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and finance. At Thunderhill, the modified, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si will be driven by a team of Honda associates. The team recently completed the first test of the Civic Si race car at Thunderhill in advance of the race.
Founded in 1996, THR-W team members use their experience on the racetrack to improve the design and engineering of Honda production cars and light trucks for the street. THR-W has a long record of success in racing Honda products in both Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and NASA competition, with more than 60 race victories in a variety of classes, including a class victory at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill in 2013.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
Powertrain
THR-W
Custom intake
Koyo
48mm core aluminum racing radiator
Koyo
Oil cooler
Hondata
Engine management tuning
RV6
Racing down pipe and front pipe
Ticon
Titanium exhaust
WPC
Drivetrain surface treatment
M Factory
Custom gear set
Motul
Engine oil / transmission fluid / coolant treatment
MAPerformance
Oil filter adaptor
Hasport
Racing engine mount
Antigravity
Battery
DEI
Thermo management
Chassis
Paragon
4-piston racing calipers
Paragon
2-piece floating rotors
PAGID
RSL1 custom endurance racing brake pads
Motul
Brake fluid
THR-W
Custom brake ducts
KW
Competition 2-way EXR racing dampers
H&R
Race coil springs
RV6
Rear lower arms, toe links
RV6
Rear stabilizer bar
Body / Exterior
Power Stream Industries
Custom MC2p woven pressed front splitter and air dam
APR Performance
GT250 rear wing
Seibon
Custom aero-vented carbon hood
Seibon
Carbon trunk lid
Titan 7
Custom forged 17 x 9.5 wheels
Continental
245/40-17 high-performance tires
Baja Design
Custom LED driving light
Covercraft
Custom car cover
Interior / Safety
THR-W / DR Concept
Custom FIA safety cage
BRIDE
FIA bucket seat
Schroth
FIA 6-point racing harness and window net
Fuelsafe
FIA 32-gallon fuel cell
OMP
FIA fire system
Sparco
Racing steering wheel
NRG
SFI steering hub adaptor and quick release
Acuity
Racing pedal spacer and shifter bushing
Specs
Horsepower
220 hp
Torque
240 ft.-lb.
Weight (dry)
2450 lbs.
Team Liquid 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback
Continuing its leading presence in gaming and esports, Honda is once again the exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle of Team Liquid. This year, Team Liquid and Honda celebrate their partnership at SEMA with a customized 2022 Civic Hatchback, showcasing a wide array of accessories from HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
HPD
Front underbody spoiler
HPD
Tailgate spoiler
HPD
Gloss-black HPD emblem
Honda Genuine Accessories
Gloss-black Civic, Sport and Honda logos
Honda Genuine Accessories
Black Civic Si valve stem caps
Honda Genuine Accessories
18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs
Honda Genuine Accessories
Roof carrier
Thule
Motion XT Alpine roof box
HPD 2022 Honda Civic Si
HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories have combined forces to enhance the sporty appearance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si. Built specifically for the 2021 SEMA Show, the modified sport sedan showcases an extensive variety of accessories available for order from Honda dealerships, including aggressive underbody spoilers, HPD emblems, and more.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
HPD
Front underbody spoiler
HPD
Side underbody spoiler
HPD
Rear underbody spoiler
HPD
HPD emblem
Honda Genuine Accessories
Gloss-black Civic and Honda logos
Honda Genuine Accessories
Black Civic Si valve stem caps
Honda Genuine Accessories
18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs
Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord Wagon
Built in conjunction with HPD and Mountune, and powered by an HPD Civic Type R crate engine, the Fifteen52 Project 96 Honda Accord uses the mid-90s Japanese Touring Car Championship-winning Accord as its inspiration. In addition to installing the engine, Fifteen52's partner Mountune made numerous other modifications to enhance handling, safety, and braking for this track-only racecar replica. The exterior sports a white, orange, red and green paint scheme designed by the founder of Japanese racing car constructor Mooncraft Co. Ltd, Takuya Yura, modeled after the original JACCS race car scheme. Other modifications enhance the period-correct authenticity, such as the inclusion of Japan-specification headlights, and replicas of the JACCS car's aerodynamic exterior mirrors.
Available for purchase from authorized HPD dealers, the 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine powering Civic Type R is available to racers for closed-course racing applications.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
HPD
Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine
Honda
Civic Type R Brembo front brakes
Fifteen52
Super Touring Podium wheels
Toyo
Proxes RR performance radials – 235/35-ZR19
After Hours Automotive
Race cage
Tien
Street Advance Z coilovers
Hardrace
Control arms, tie rods, toe links
Sparco
Seat, racing harness, quick-release steering wheel
HPD K20C1 Crate Engine Package
Available directly from Honda Performance Development (HPD) is the HPD-developed Controls Package and K20C1 Crate Engine for use in racing and off-highway applications. This crate version of the engine found in the Civic Type R had been available previously to Honda Racing Line members and race teams. Now, any driver can purchase the HPD Crate Engine Package, specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications.
Each Crate Engine comes with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger, and starter motor. Included within the Controls Package is an HPD-developed ECU, engine swap harness, and accelerator pedal. Developed with ease-of-use in mind, the HPD ECU will be pre-tuned for convenient installation into a wide range of vehicles designated for off-highway applications, providing customers with HPD's proven reliability and enhanced performance in their own racing vehicles.
The complete package is available now through HPD's official dealers. Customers can contact the dealers directly to purchase a package as well as receive expert technical support for custom installations in their vehicles.
Official Dealers
Dealer
Website
United Speed Racing
Science of Speed
Mountune USA
4Piston Racing
OVERLANDING PROJECT VEHICLES
Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0
For overlanding enthusiasts looking for rugged adventure, the Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 features off-road components that further advance the overlanding capability of the new 2022 Passport TrailSport, without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners. Based on the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project, the trail-ready SUV is ready to go off the grid with Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
Honda R&D Custom
Front recovery points in TrailSport orange
Honda R&D Custom
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel
Honda Genuine Accessories
Roof crossbars
Honda Genuine Accessories
Fender flares
Honda Genuine Accessories
Black 18-inch wheels
Honda Genuine Accessories
Black wheel lug nuts
Honda Genuine Accessories
Black valve stem cap with H-mark
Honda Genuine Accessories
Lower door trim with HPD logo
Honda Genuine Accessories
Trailer hitch
Honda Genuine Accessories
H-mark emblem, gloss black
Honda Genuine Accessories
Cargo tray
Honda Genuine Accessories
Cargo side panel protectors
Firestone
Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires
Jsport
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, .75-in. rear
Roofnest
Sparrow XL rooftop tent
Dirt Complex
Rear hitch wheel and tire carrier
Factor 55
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
Factor 55
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle
Custom built by Honda and fully equipped for overlanding, the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project is based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the HPD Option Package. The pickup project is rugged and adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless-steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D engineers, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
Honda R&D Custom
Gloss black front recovery points
Honda R&D Custom
Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3 mm thick stainless steel
Firestone
Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires
Jsport
Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 0.75-in. rear
Jsport
Custom spare tire carrier
Maxtrax
Traction Boards
Thule
Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent
Thule
WingBar Evo 150 crossbars
Thule
Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars
Thule
OverCast awning
Thule
Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount
Thule
Canyon XT roof basket
Factor 55
Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount
Factor 55
Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)
Africa Twin Overland
The Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, partnered with the Honda Powersports team to transform the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT into the ultimate overland motorcycle. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the capabilities of the Africa Twin when outfitted with the latest adventure gear.
The Honda Africa Twin is already ideally suited for overland adventures, thanks to its crisp-shifting and easy-to-use dual-clutch transmission that simplifies the riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead. The Africa Twin Overland is finished in Darkness Black Metallic, a new color for the 2021 model year.
For more information about the full range of motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and side-by-sides, go to http://powersports.honda.com/.
Modifications
Supplier
Part
Outback Motortek
Crash bars, engine guards, skid plate
Jesse Luggage
Hard luggage
Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage
Soft luggage
DENALI Electronics
Forward-facing auxiliary lights, front and rear turn signals, rear running/brake lights
Heidenau
K60 Scout tires (90/90-21 front, 150/70-17 rear)
Garmin
Zumo XT motorcycle navigation system
Garmin
inReach Mini satellite communication
Superwinch
LT2000 winch with custom mount
KonTour
Seats
Doubletake
Folding side mirrors
AltRider
Radiator guards
AltRider
DualControl brake system
AltRider
Kickstand enlarger
About Honda Performance Development
Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and leads all of the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.
