Marvion™️ to Launch Auction for World's First Hybrid NFT™️ Cameo in "Forensic Psychologist" Film on 29 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ will be launching an auction for the world's first Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) cameo in the upcoming drama series "Forensic Psychologist" on the OKEx NFT marketplace on 29 Oct 2021 at 12pm (GMT+8).

"Forensic Psychologist" is a 12-episode series produced in Hong Kong by Phoenix Waters Productions for the local and international audience. Helmed by various directors including showrunner Bizhan Tong ("Lockdown") who is simultaneously developing an English-language version with Debbie Mason, co-founder of Kudos ("Life on Mars", "Spooks"), each episode runs for 30 minutes and tells the story of a forensic psychologist, Dr. Mandy Cheung (Jeannie Chan), who must assess the mental state of various criminals to determine whether they are mentally fit to stand trial. The story explores the topic of mental health which leads to criminal behaviour.

"The world's first cameo Hybrid NFT™️ will be a great way to engage fans," says Tong. "As part of our vision for NFTs to create a more immersive experience for viewers and fans, the successful bidder will get to be a part of the production onscreen and this would be truly a unique experience being the first of its kind in the film and drama NFT space. I'm very excited to see how this pans out", added Tong.

Commenting on the upcoming auction on OKEx NFT marketplace, Julian So, Interim CEO of Marvion™️ said, "We were very encouraged by the positive results following the sell-out of our first launch of h-NFTs on OKEx. In line with the company's vision, this h-NFT will offer an amazing experience and memory for one lucky fan, captured on the blockchain. By offering the opportunity for fans and film enthusiasts to cameo in a quality production like "Forensic Psychologist", we believe this will revolutionise the traditional film and drama industry and allow the community to not just watch the series, but to also be a part of it, literally."

"Forensic Psychologist" is currently in production and stars Jeannie Chan ("Cold War", "Cold War 2") alongside a star-studded cast including Crisel Consunji ("Still Human"), Wiyona Yeung ("We Are Legends"), Locker Lam ("Zero to Hero"), Jason Wu, Bryant Mak ("My Prince Edward"), "JW" Joey Wong (Fraudstars"), Jai Day ("Chasing the Dragon"), Fat Cheong ("Who Sells Bricks in Hong Kong"), Ng Wing Sze ("The Abortionist"), Eunice Chan ("Murder Diary"), Ronny Lay ("Sorina Fok"), Shaopin Tsui ("Till Death Do Us Part"), Yuki Law, and Kenneth Cheung ("PTU"), Stephanie Au ("Battle of the Seven Sisters"), and Stephen Wong Ka-Lok ("Captain of Destiny").

Marvion™️ will also be releasing 100 signed posters of "Forensic Psychologist" for sale as h-NFTs in the coming week. Fans can look forward to collecting these prized posters as mementos for the upcoming drama, and in support of their favourite artists.

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ drops, please visit marvion.media or join the Marvion™️ Telegram Community at t.me/marvion_media.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that BONZ is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Marvion. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in BONZ's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10 filed on October 26, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BONZ undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation relocated its headquarters to Singapore, acquired Marvion Holdings Limited and is developing new business initiatives in the area of cross-cultural strategic and management consultant services, as well as joining the latest blockchain technologies, by applying NFT solutions into the media industry. The group is developing a web and mobile based media portal that allows users to consume the media they have purchased with rights and IP ownership in the NFT minted to the media.

About Marvion™️

Marvion™️ is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs™️. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion™️ will be adopting their Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion™️ acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: marvion.media

Facebook: facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute the transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid NFT™️ (h-NFT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-NFT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip

Marketing and PR Team

Media@Marvion.Media

View original content:

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.