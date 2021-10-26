2021 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2021 SaaS Awards .

41 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes.

Winning SaaS platforms included Hopin, Intercom, Workato, and Xero.

"As software becomes more ubiquitous in our work and personal lives, the expectations of the users are continually growing. Our highly selective award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2021 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards , the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories.

Overall SaaS Award - Analytics + Business Intelligence Category Winner:

Marchex

Overall SaaS Award - Collaboration + Productivity Category Winners:

Hopin

InVision

LiquidPlanner

Profit.co

Stack Overflow

Workato



Overall SaaS Award - Commerce Category Winners:

Chargify

Overall SaaS Award - Customer Service Category Winners:

AppFolio Investment Management

Calabrio

ChurnZero

Intercom

Planhat

Thryv

Overall SaaS Award - Development + DevOps Category Winners:

InfluxData

Plivo

Overall SaaS Award - HR + Learning Category Winner:

Skilljar

Overall SaaS Award - IT Management + Operations Category Winners:

Workato

Zylo

Overall SaaS Award - Marketing Category Winners:

Alida

CallRail

Discuss.io

Quantum Metric

Yext

Overall SaaS Award - Sales Category Winner:

PandaDoc

Overall SaaS Award - Security Category Winners:

Next Caller, A Pindrop® Company

OnDMARC / Red Sift

Ontic

Overall SaaS Award - Vertical Industry Category Winner:

SpinCar



SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

Selected using entrants submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

15Five

Alida

AppFolio Property Manager

CallRail

Chargify

Delighted

Ellevation Education

Expert Institute

FreeWill

GoCanvas

Granulate

HiringThing

Hopin

Pendo

Quantum Metric

Skilljar

SmartHub

Submittable

Thryv

Tripleseat

Xero

Zylo

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

