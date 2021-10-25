Fortera Expands Into The European Market And Welcomes New President Of Europe

PARIS and CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortera announces the appointment of Thierry Legrand as President of Fortera's European region. The addition of a President in Europe is the first step in creating a broader presence allowing for Fortera's carbon reducing cement to be deployed on a global scale.

Fortera's new President of Europe and Former Lafarge and Holcim executive, Thierry Legrand

"Europe has set ambitious goals to reduce carbon emissions and the public sector is matching that enthusiasm with incentives designed to accelerate technology rollout. Putting a President in place with Thierry's background will ensure we execute expediently and in line with each region's available resources and regulations," said Dr. Ryan Gilliam, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortera.

Fortera is a California-based Materials Technology Company that has developed a new process to capture cement kiln emissions and convert them into a cementitious product. The technology is a plant upgrade that offers economic savings compared to Portland cement, while reducing CO₂ emissions by over 60% for every ton of material produced.

"There is no topic more important than carbon neutrality for the construction sector. This will require innovations that are effective at reducing carbon but are also scalable and economical which is why Fortera's technology is a breakthrough for the industry," said Thierry Legrand, Fortera's New President of Europe. Prior to Fortera, Thierry spent his career as a multi-country CEO for Lafarge and Holcim with over 25 years of experience in European, Asian, and African marketplaces. Thierry specialized in plant transformations, modernizing, and optimizing plant equipment and operations. As a global executive, he became well versed in learning each market he was operating in and implementing region specific strategic initiatives.

About Fortera:

Fortera is in the process of building its first commercial plant in California where it will manufacture a low CO 2 supplementary cementitious material, available for sale in 2022. For more information on Fortera, please visit www.ForteraEurope.com.

Contact Fortera Corporation Europe: info@ForteraEurope.com

