The Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour kicks off in Miami, Florida With the theme "Lead the Way in Cyber Protection" attendees will learn from experts in security, data protection, disaster recovery and the IT channel

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, kicked off the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in Miami, Florida at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Attendees will engage in a hybrid experience this year, joining Acronis both at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and virtually.

Acronis is excited to announce major news, sales results, and partnership announcements at this year's #CyberFit World Tour in Miami, beginning today through October 27. Major news will be released on Monday and Tuesday, and sales partners will have the opportunity to engage in workshops and training sessions on the final day, Wednesday, October 27.

"The Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021 is where our partners come together to learn and connect, and I am so excited to be here in Miami to kick it off," said Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer at Acronis. "Having some of the top forward-thinking companies and visionaries in one place to collaborate, we can continue to shape and enhance the cyber protection market for all."

Agenda Highlights

At the event, attendees will hear from world renowned speakers and experts for various keynotes and sessions. Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and venture firm Initialized Capital, will take the stage today at 11:30am, and Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator, and the CEO & Founder of The Black Swan Group Ltd., will be keynoting virtually on Tuesday, October 26 at 9:30am.

There will also be a Women in Tech breakfast networking opportunity on Tuesday at 8:15am EST, hosted by Brooke Baldwin, a celebrated American journalist, former host of CNN Newsroom, and author of Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power. She will be hosting a book signing right before the breakfast for in-person attendees.

Summit sponsors

The event's sponsors are an integral part of the success of the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour 2021. This year's sponsors include Ingram Micro, GoDaddy, JAMF, and many more.

"We're excited to be at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit with some of our fantastic Americas partners – Joe's Datacenter, Prov.net, Cloud South, Tline, Stock Distribuidora and Easy On Net," said David Klauser, Director of the Americas for Virtuozzo. "Cloud and security are high-growth markets for MSPs and CSPs, and our cloud partners enable the fastest time to market with maximum profitability for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services."

Exciting Partner News

The Acronis #CyberFit Summit is the ultimate event for Acronis partners looking to modernize their cyber protection technologies, processes, and strategies. For example, Scale Computing and Acronis just jointly announced the availability of Business Resilience System (BRS) for MSPs, purpose built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud.

"Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering organizations resiliency for their operations. The Business Resilience System for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, takes this to another level by giving MSPs everything they need to protect their clients from downtime, lost revenue, and fallout from cyberattacks. We integrated our HC3 technology with Acronis' industry leading data protection and cybersecurity cloud solutions so MSPs can stay ahead of modern cyberthreats with award winning anti-ransomware," explained Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "As an organization we are committed to the success of our channel partners, and the BRS for MSPs hybrid cloud solution will help service providers increase revenue through better service levels and new services. Scale Computing is a 'Partner First' organization, and this offering helps deliver on that promise."

Many of the partners in attendance are also looking forward to taking away valuable insights from the sessions.

"The hosting sessions are going to deliver real value to the community and we are looking forward to being a part of the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Miami this year," said Melanie Purkis, Director of Managed Hosting at Liquid Web.

As we continue to integrate with some of the world's top performing companies, Acronis is excited to highlight our various integrations throughout the week.

"ConnectWise and Acronis have a long history of integration success providing MSPs with unmatched workflow efficiencies. With valuable integrations in over four different ConnectWise software tools, the partnership recently expanded to offer ConnectWise NOC services to Acronis backup users. The latest integration is another example of how this partnership continues to meet its goal of bringing value to MSPs worldwide," said Travis Vigneau, Director, Ecosystem Strategy at ConnectWise.

New Product Launches

It's never been simpler, safer, or cost-effective to have a universal and scalable IT infrastructure solution for cyber protection. This month, Acronis releases a new version of Acronis Cyber Infrastructure that introduces new capabilities and performance enhancements, combined with optimized product manageability. The key improvements cover simplified disk troubleshooting process, proactive cluster interconnectivity checks to find and eliminate any network-related issues on time, advanced monitoring for backup storage with additional metrics, possibility to set object storage usage quota to control consumption, new Notifications center and more.

Looking at the Current Status of MSPs

Acronis is excited to welcome our close MSP partners to Miami. To connect further with our partners, we are thrilled to announce the latest results from our dedicated-MSP survey with VansonBourne and ChannelPro to show our audience what the current state of the industry actually is. If interested in learning more about this data, please join our session, "The Future of the MSP and Security Survey: An Analyst, Media and MSP Deep-Dive into the Latest Findings," today (October 25) from 3:45pm-4:45pm EST. Those who are joining us in person will experience this session in the Sparkle Ballroom East.

What's Next for Acronis?

Tomorrow, October 26th, Acronis will share some exciting end of year results across our sales and marketing teams which have attributed to the most successful year in Acronis history. Please continue to visit our Press Room for all of the latest news announcements we will be sharing this week.

After Miami, the tour will continue in Schaffhausen, Switzerland from November 18-19; Dubai, United Arab Emirates from December 8-9; and Singapore from February 17-18, 2022. For more information or to register for the Acronis #CyberFit Summit World Tour in any of those three cities, visit: https://acronis.events/summit2021/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Our Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 25 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

