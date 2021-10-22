Polaris Healthcare announces its newest member, The Sentinel of Rockland, an assisted living community

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sentinel of Rockland, a member of The Polaris Healthcare Network, announced the opening of its newest Assisted Living Community located in beautiful Montebello, New York on October 20, 2021. With this newly constructed state-of-the-art Community, Polaris continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality affordable assisted livings in New York. Serenely situated on a bucolic seven-acres in Rockland County, The Sentinel consists of beautifully designed and well-appointed common areas, lounges, and patios. The Sentinel offers both private and companion suites, available for immediate occupancy. The Sentinel of Rockland is a proud participant in the New York State Medicaid Program as an Assisted Living Program which enables residents to age in place, gracefully.

"As a lifelong resident of Rockland County, I am extremely excited about this Community which has been a true labor of love." said Eric Newhouse, President of The Sentinel. This acquisition follows The Sentinel's integrated approach of selectively building, acquiring, and managing well-located properties to offer assisted living throughout the Hudson Valley and upstate New York regions.

Neil Zelman, CEO of The Sentinel, added "The provision of quality senior care is what we love to do. We are proud to add the Sentinel of Rockland, as our flagship Community, to our portfolio. We thank our partners at the various levels of government, both local and State for working with us to see this project completed. We are grateful to M&T Bank for being a great financial partner. We look forward to many years as part of the wonderful Rockland County community and to deliver the highest level of care for our residents."

To learn more about The Sentinel of Rockland, please visit us at www.sentinelalf.com or arrange an onsite tour by calling Debbie Corwin, Director of Community Relations at 845-203-4500 .

