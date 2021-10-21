IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's leading technology companies and best-selling consumer electronics brands, continues to bring affordable 5G solutions to all with the introduction of the TCL TAB Pro 5G, TCL's first 5G tablet in North America. A reliable entertainment and productivity tool the whole family can enjoy, the powerful TCL TAB Pro 5G keeps you connected to every aspect of your digital life, at home and on-the-go.

TCL Mobile Brings its First 5G Tablet in North America Exclusively to Verizon

"We are proud to continue expanding and strengthening our partnership with Verizon by adding TCL's very first 5G tablet to our product portfolio," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. "This new addition to our lineup builds on our company's 5G For All campaign, ensuring plenty of opportunities for entertainment, productivity, and more to families and professionals alike."

Impressive Cinematic Experience

An entertainment experience like no other, the TCL TAB Pro 5G pulls you in with its expansive 10.36" FHD+ display powered by TCL's innovative NXTVISION technology. Experience enhanced color, clarity and contrast, as well as real-time SDR-to-HDR enhancement that lets you watch videos in HDR quality no matter the source. Similarly, the tablet's stereo speakers and built-in microphones deliver an immersive audio experience when playing games, watching shows or livestreaming with friends.

Flawless 5G Performance & Powerful Battery Life

Built with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® Octa-core chipset, the TCL TAB Pro 5G utilizes Verizon's Nationwide and Ultra Wideband 5G networks, providing super-fast streaming, app downloads and almost instant file uploads. The next-generation connectivity, combined with enhanced visuals and Hi-Res audio, additionally provide a smooth gaming environment.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G's massive 8000 mAh battery ensures you can catch up on back-to-back video calls or keep kids entertained with hours of entertainment while on-the-go. It powers up to a full charge in under four hours and stays charged for up to 17 hours of mixed use.

On-The-Go reverse charging capability1 lets you power up multiple devices, allowing you to share battery life with your smartphone, headset or smartwatch when they're running low. With built-in Battery Saver mode and Smart Manager, you can manage power usage on your TCL TAB Pro 5G throughout the day, so your tablet is always ready when you need it most. Meanwhile, the 64GB memory, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD™ card, lets you keep files, save photos and download all your favorite apps without worry.

Capture the Special Moments

The TCL TAB Pro 5G comes with a 13MP high resolution rear camera to capture stunning panoramic shots, social-ready photos and steady HD videos. Have fun playing with real-time filters, animate clips with stop motion mode, or edit your masterpiece with advanced features like AI Sky Enhancement and Object Eraser, using NXTVISION technology to enhance pictures after you take them for the best color, contrast and sharpness available.

Whether you use the tablet for work or leisure, the 8MP front camera lets you join video calls or take the perfect selfie so you can stay connected, no matter where you are.

Enjoy screen time on the TCL TAB Pro 5G without guilt, knowing that the tablet offers an outstanding visual experience that is easy on the eyes. With an array of eye protection features like Adaptive Brightness, Reading mode, Dark mode and Eye Comfort mode, the TCL TAB Pro 5G automatically adjusts the display under different lighting conditions to relieve visual fatigue.

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is now available exclusively at Verizon for $399.99. To purchase or learn more, please visit us at http://www.tcl.com.

1Requires OTG cable, sold separately.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers. For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

