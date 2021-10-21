Reach Media And Radio One, The Audio Divisions Of Urban One, Inc., Unveil The "millions. Billions. Trillions." Movement For Their 2021 Virtual Radio Upfront Experience

The virtual upfront experience includes a video montage showcasing Reach Media and Radio One's programming and capabilities, and establishes a movement designed to encourage brands to join their mission of representing Black America.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio One and Reach Media, the audio division platforms of Urban One, Inc., the largest diversified Black-owned media company in the country, announced today its virtual upfront experience "Millions. Billions. Trillions." in partnership with Dream Currency, a small Black-owned business. "Millions. Billions. Trillions." focuses on a movement to promote the importance and buying power of the African American consumer.

Millions. Billions. Trillions. Reach Media Nationally Syndicated hosts: Rickey Smiley, D.L. Hughley, Erica Campbell, and Headkrack.

Radio One and Reach Media together make up the country's largest Urban audio network covering 90% of the country's African-American population and reaching 31 million monthly listeners. In addition, Radio One and Reach Media properties reach 90% of all Black listeners who tune into Black-owned radio stations each week.

"The mission for our upfront experience is to invite brands to join us in amplifying the voice, culture and sound of Black America," said Josh Rahmani, SVP of National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. "Our diverse portfolio of local and syndicated programming, trusted personalities, immersive digital platform, and culturally engaging events are paramount when it comes to gaining the trust and loyalty of influential Black consumers. By working with Radio One and Reach Media, brands will engage millions of African Americans, access billions of impressions, and unlock trillions in spending power."

Dream Currency, a lifestyle brand and Black-owned business designed to encourage and inspire the Black community to keep thriving in all aspects of their life, developed the moniker "Millions.Billions.Trillions." (MBT). Ever since its inception, artists, celebrities and athletes are often seen wearing MBT apparel as part of their everyday lives in support of the brand and its mission. The exclusive partnership with Radio One and Reach Media consists of co-branded merchandise worn by radio personalities to amplify the message and movement.

"In addition to showcasing the power of our audio brands, it was imperative for us to collaborate with other Black-owned businesses in the creation of our audio upfront experience," said Samuel Tatum, VP of Integrated Marketing & Partnerships for Radio One and Reach Media. "We encourage all brands to join our movement and continue to foster positive social change by investing in Black-owned media."

"The partnership between Radio One/Reach Media and the Millions. Billions. Trillions. brand is representative of their commitment to uplifting and inspiring the Black community in everything they do," says Travis Malloy, founder, Dream Currency.

Urban One's audio upfront experience consists, in part, of a comprehensive video reel narrated by Radio Hall of Famer Donnie Simpson and messaging from founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes. Urban One's audio division developed all video and creative elements in collaboration with Matt Anderson Films and other Black and minority-owned businesses.

Radio One and Reach Media's virtual upfront can be viewed at allwithinreach.org/upfront.

To purchase Millions. Billions. Trillions. apparel, visit livedreamcurrency.com.

Source: Nielsen Audio, Spring 2021 DMA; M-Sun 6a-6a; Total and Black/AA Persons 12+; Nielsen Audio, Fall 2019; M-Sun 6a-6a; Weekly Cume; AA Persons 12+; BIA Owner Data; BIPOC 2020 Black-Owned Station List.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of January 2021, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 61 broadcast stations (including all HD stations, translator stations and the low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

