Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results And Declares Regular Cash Dividend

- Net income was $20.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported that the Company had net income of $20.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $32.7 million for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $16.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 compared to $0.90 for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $0.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "Given the ongoing challenging environment resulting from COVID-19 and its related variants, we are pleased with our performance in the third quarter. Credit quality continues to improve and while loan growth was slow over the summer following the reopening of businesses in Oregon and Washington at the end of June, we are gratified to see the hard work of our team resulting in a growing pipeline with closed loan volume continuing to ramp-up as we head into the fall. We also continue to focus on expense management and deploying digital solutions to create efficiencies and enhance our customer's banking experience.

Further, we are delighted with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. Recently, we were selected by Catholic Housing Services to provide $13 million of construction financing for a new affordable housing development. The project is located in Mount Vernon, Washington and consists of 70 units of permanent supportive housing. It is the first supportive housing project to be built in Skagit County.

We are also proud to announce the formation of the Heritage Bank Community Development Entity ("HBCDE"), a subsidiary certified by the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the United States Department of Treasury as a Community Development Entity to provide loans, investments and services to low-income communities which has been funded with a $50 million investment from Heritage Bank."

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:


As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020








(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$

20,592



$

32,702



$

16,636


Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)

$

22,440



$

26,166



$

21,843


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58



$

0.90



$

0.46


Return on average assets (2)

1.13

%


1.85

%


1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)

1.23

%


1.48

%


1.31

%

Return on average common equity (2)

9.55

%


15.69

%


8.28

%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)

13.93

%


22.94

%


12.66

%

Net interest margin (2)

3.15

%


3.44

%


3.38

%

Cost of total deposits (2)

0.09

%


0.10

%


0.19

%

Efficiency ratio

62.35

%


58.18

%


62.27

%

Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)

2.04

%


2.06

%


2.17

%

Total assets

$

7,259,038



$

7,105,672



$

6,685,889


Loans receivable, net

$

3,905,567



$

4,155,968



$

4,593,390


Total deposits

$

6,215,558



$

6,061,706



$

5,689,048


Loan to deposit ratio (3)

63.6

%


69.4

%


82.0

%

Book value per share

$

24.13



$

23.77



$

22.36


Tangible book value per share (1)

$

16.97



$

16.76



$

15.27



                        (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                        (2) Annualized.

                        (3) Loans receivable divided by deposits.

SBA PPP Loans

The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The Company has identified its SBA PPP loans separately in two tranches based on the date of origination with the first tranche comprised of the SBA PPP loans originated in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act enacted on March 27, 2020 ("CARES Act"), as amended, ("PPP1"), and the second tranche comprised of SBA PPP loans originated under the SBA's PPP in accordance with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CA Act") enacted on December 27, 2020, as amended, ("PPP2"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.

The following are key statistics of the Company's SBA PPP loan activity for both tranches since inception:



As of September 30, 2021


PPP1


PPP2


Total SBA PPP








(Dollars in thousands)

Total number of funded loans

4,642



2,542



7,184


Total amount funded

$

897,353



$

380,014



$

1,277,367


Average funded loan size

$

193



$

149



$

178


Total net fees deferred at funding

$

28,805



$

16,041



$

44,846




The following table summarizes the activity for both tranches as of and for the period indicated:



As of or for the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2021


PPP1


PPP2


Total SBA PPP








(In thousands)

Net deferred fees recognized during the period

$

2,276



$

4,754



$

7,030


Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end

280



9,055



9,335


Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness
   payments from the SBA

179,030



105,355



284,385


Amortized cost as of period end

19,683



247,213



266,896


Balance Sheet

Total investment securities increased $23.1 million, or 2.2%, to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets. Additionally, the Bank transferred investment securities classified as available for sale with a fair value of $244.8 million to investment securities classified as held to maturity during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Loans receivable decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in SBA PPP loans as a result of forgiveness payments received from the SBA. Offsetting the decrease was an increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans which includes the transfer of completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans. The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


Amount


%














(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$

652,776



16.5

%


$

651,915



15.5

%


$

861



0.1

%

SBA PPP

266,896



6.8



544,250



12.9



(277,354)



(51.0)


Owner-occupied CRE

907,568



23.0



865,662



20.6



41,906



4.8


Non-owner occupied CRE

1,459,795



36.8



1,425,238



33.8



34,557



2.4


Total commercial business

3,287,035



83.1



3,487,065



82.8



(200,030)



(5.7)


Residential real estate

125,697



3.2



120,148



2.9



5,549



4.6


Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

90,081



2.3



88,601



2.1



1,480



1.7


Commercial and multifamily

205,516



5.2



239,979



5.7



(34,463)



(14.4)


Total real estate construction and land
   development

295,597



7.5



328,580



7.8



(32,983)



(10.0)


Consumer

245,555



6.2



271,737



6.5



(26,182)



(9.6)


Loans receivable

3,953,884



100.0

%


4,207,530



100.0

%


(253,646)



(6.0)


Allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,317)





(51,562)





3,245



(6.3)


Loans receivable, net

$

3,905,567





$

4,155,968





$

(250,401)



(6.0)

%

Total deposits increased slightly from June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


Amount


%














(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$

2,299,248



37.0

%


$

2,256,341



37.2

%


$

42,907



1.9

%

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,870,618



30.1



1,807,033



29.8



63,585



3.5


Money market accounts

1,072,427



17.3



1,030,164



17.0



42,263



4.1


Savings accounts

617,469



9.9



593,269



9.8



24,200



4.1


Total non-maturity deposits

5,859,762



94.3



5,686,807



93.8



172,955



3.0


Certificates of deposit

355,796



5.7



374,899



6.2



(19,103)



(5.1)


Total deposits

$

6,215,558



100.0

%


$

6,061,706



100.0

%


$

153,852



2.5

%

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54. This represents approximately 2.3% of common stock outstanding at June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, there were 802,188 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.

The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


Change

Capital Ratios:






Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.7

%


12.0

%


(0.3)

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.5



8.8



(0.3)


Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.3



13.6



(0.3)


Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)

8.8



9.1



(0.3)


Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

13.8



14.0



(0.2)


Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)

14.8



15.1



(0.3)



                        (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

                        (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended


As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended


As of Period End or for the
Three Months Ended


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total




















(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of
   period

$

51,562



$

2,451



$

54,013



$

64,225



$

3,617



$

67,842



$

71,501



$

4,612



$

76,113


(Reversal of) provision
   for credit losses

(2,852)



(297)



(3,149)



(12,821)



(1,166)



(13,987)



2,320



410



2,730


Net (charge-offs)
   recoveries

(393)





(393)



158





158



(481)





(481)


Balance, end of period

$

48,317



$

2,154



$

50,471



$

51,562



$

2,451



$

54,013



$

73,340



$

5,022



$

78,362


The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans decreased compared to June 30, 2021 due primarily to the reduction of the ACL on nonaccrual loans of $2.0 million following a decrease in nonaccrual loan balances of $9.4 million discussed below as well as changes in the loan mix as compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.3 million was due primarily to the improvements in the economic forecast.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.50% of total assets at June 30, 2021 due primarily to the return to accrual status of an owner-occupied CRE relationship of $7.0 million, which had related ACL on loans of $1.4 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020








(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$

35,341



$

52,868



$

33,628


Additions to nonaccrual loan classification

293



401



20,852


Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status

(8,139)



(2,093)



(882)


Payoffs

(911)



(15,835)



(547)


Charge-offs

(690)





(447)


Balance, end of period

$

25,894



$

35,341



$

52,604


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 5.3%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans. Additionally, interest income was higher during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the recognition of $1.5 million of interest and fees on loans related to the full payoff of a nonaccrual loan relationship.

Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 3.4%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to the Bank decreasing deposit rates following decreases in short-term market interest rates.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 3.44% for the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.

Net interest margin decreased from 3.38% for the same period in 2020 due primarily to the decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, offset partially by a decrease in the cost of total interest bearing liabilities.

The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020

Non-GAAP Measure:(1)

Loan yield (GAAP)

4.64

%


4.62

%


4.12

%

Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans

(0.38)



(0.12)



0.33


Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.07)



(0.05)



(0.10)


Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
   purchased loans (non-GAAP)

4.19

%


4.45

%


4.35

%







(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.



(2)

Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.





The impact to loan yield from recoveries of interest and fees on loans classified as nonaccrual was two and 18 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Linked-quarter
Change


Prior Year Quarter
Change


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


Change


%
Change


Change


%
Change
















(Dollar amounts in thousands)









Service charges and other fees

$

4,566



$

4,422



$

4,039



$

144



3.3

%


$

527



13.0

%

Gain on sale of investment
   securities, net





40







(40)



(100.0)


Gain on sale of loans, net

765



1,003



1,443



(238)



(23.7)



(678)



(47.0)


Interest rate swap fees

126



209



396



(83)



(39.7)



(270)



(68.2)


Bank owned life insurance
   income

647



717



909



(70)



(9.8)



(262)



(28.8)


Other income

2,124



1,946



1,383



178



9.1



741



53.6


Total noninterest income

$

8,228



$

8,297



$

8,210



$

(69)



(0.8)

%


$

18



0.2

%

Noninterest income remained relatively stable during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Noninterest income increased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to an increase in other income as a result of gain on sale of branches held for sale and an increase in service charges and other fees due mostly to higher interchange income and increased deposit fee income, offset partially by a decrease in gain on sale of loans due primarily to lower sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans. Included in other income were gains on sale of $0.9 million and $0.7 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30 ,2021, respectively, from branches classified as held for sale as part of the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Linked-quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


Change


%
Change


Change


%
Change
















(Dollar amounts in thousands)









Compensation and employee
   benefits

$

22,176



$

22,088



$

21,416



$

88



0.4

%


$

760



3.5

%

Occupancy and equipment

4,373



4,091



4,348



282



6.9



25



0.6


Data processing

4,029



3,998



3,691



31



0.8



338



9.2


Marketing

775



892



755



(117)



(13.1)



20



2.6


Professional services

816



1,102



1,086



(286)



(26.0)



(270)



(24.9)


State/municipal business and
   use tax

1,071



991



964



80



8.1



107



11.1


Federal deposit insurance
   premium

550



339



848



211



62.2



(298)



(35.1)


Amortization of intangible assets

758



797



860



(39)



(4.9)



(102)



(11.9)


Other expense

2,618



2,098



2,077



520



24.8



541



26.0


Total noninterest expense

$

37,166



$

36,396



$

36,045



$

770



2.1

%


$

1,121



3.1

%

Noninterest expense increased slightly from the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 due primarily to an increase in occupancy and equipment expense related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below as well as an increase in repairs and maintenance expense. Additionally, other expense increased primarily due to $0.2 million of lease impairment expense also related to the Branch Consolidation Plan.

Noninterest expense increased compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits from upward market pressure on salaries and wages and an increase in other expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan discussed below.

Income Tax Expense

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Three Months Ended


Linked-quarter Change


Prior Year Quarter Change


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


Change


%
Change


Change


%
Change
















(Dollar amounts in thousands)









Income before income taxes

$

25,589



$

40,153



$

19,113



$

(14,564)



(36.3)

%


$

6,476



33.9

%

Income tax expense

$

4,997



$

7,451



$

2,477



$

(2,454)



(32.9)

%


$

2,520



101.7

%

Effective income tax rate

19.5

%


18.6

%


13.0

%


0.9

%


4.8

%


6.5

%


50.0

%

Income tax expense decreased for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the linked-quarter ended June 30, 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. The effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in the estimated annual pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.

Branch Consolidation Plan

Heritage previously announced the plan to close and consolidate four branches. The branches will close on October 29, 2021, bringing the total branch count to 49, a reduction of 21% from 62 branches at September 30, 2020, including the consolidation of eight branches completed during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will integrate these locations into other branches within its network. These actions are a result of the Company's increased focus on balancing physical locations and digital banking channels, driven by increased customer usage of online and mobile banking and a commitment to improve digital banking technology. All significant expenses related to the Branch Consolidation Plan for branches that will close on October 29, 2021 have been included in results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Dividend

On October 20, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on November 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 212793 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through October 28, 2021 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 056393.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)



September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$

86,954



$

94,179



$

91,918


Interest earning deposits

1,547,785



1,170,754



651,404


Cash and cash equivalents

1,634,739



1,264,933



743,322


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
   $744,336, $1,029,001 and $770,195, respectively)

761,526



1,049,524



802,163


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
   $307,330, $0, and $0, respectively)

311,074






Total investment securities

1,072,600



1,049,524



802,163


Loans held for sale

2,636



2,739



4,932


Loans receivable

3,953,884



4,207,530



4,468,647


Allowance for credit losses on loans

(48,317)



(51,562)



(70,185)


Loans receivable, net

3,905,567



4,155,968



4,398,462


Other real estate owned






Premises and equipment, net

79,958



82,835



85,452


Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

7,933



7,933



6,661


Bank owned life insurance

109,634



108,988



107,580


Accrued interest receivable

14,802



17,113



19,418


Prepaid expenses and other assets

179,494



163,206



193,301


Other intangible assets, net

10,736



11,494



13,088


Goodwill

240,939



240,939



240,939


Total assets

$

7,259,038



$

7,105,672



$

6,615,318








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Deposits

$

6,215,558



$

6,061,706



$

5,597,990


Junior subordinated debentures

21,107



21,034



20,887


Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

44,096



46,429



35,683


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

129,873



120,519



140,319


Total liabilities

6,410,634



6,249,688



5,794,879








Common stock

552,385



572,060



571,021


Retained earnings

281,285



267,863



224,400


Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

14,734



16,061



25,018


Total stockholders' equity

848,404



855,984



820,439


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,259,038



$

7,105,672



$

6,615,318








Shares outstanding

35,166,599



36,006,560



35,912,243


HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020

Interest income










Interest and fees on loans

$

46,863



$

50,750



$

47,647



$

147,137



$

142,328


Taxable interest on investment securities

4,711



4,050



3,865



12,295



14,068


Nontaxable interest on investment
   securities

931



947



953



2,836



2,686


Interest on interest earning deposits

537



263



98



975



561


Total interest income

53,042



56,010



52,563



163,243



159,643


Interest expense










Deposits

1,444



1,524



2,639



4,696



10,272


Junior subordinated debentures

184



186



196



557



699


Other borrowings

36



35



50



109



130


Total interest expense

1,664



1,745



2,885



5,362



11,101


Net interest income

51,378



54,265



49,678



157,881



148,542


(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

(3,149)



(13,987)



2,730



(24,335)



39,239


Net interest income after (reversal
   of) provision for credit losses

54,527



68,252



46,948



182,216



109,303


Noninterest income










Service charges and other fees

4,566



4,422



4,039



12,988



12,015


Gain on sale of investment securities, net





40



29



1,463


Gain on sale of loans, net

765



1,003



1,443



3,138



3,125


Interest rate swap fees

126



209



396



487



1,461


Bank owned life insurance income

647



717



909



2,020



2,439


Other income

2,124



1,946



1,383



6,114



5,441


Total noninterest income

8,228



8,297



8,210



24,776



25,944


Noninterest expense










Compensation and employee benefits

22,176



22,088



21,416



66,725



65,849


Occupancy and equipment

4,373



4,091



4,348



12,918



13,247


Data processing

4,029



3,998



3,691



11,839



10,735


Marketing

775



892



755



2,336



2,317


Professional services

816



1,102



1,086



3,249



4,632


State/municipal business and use taxes

1,071



991



964



3,034



2,626


Federal deposit insurance premium

550



339



848



1,478



1,086


Other real estate owned, net









(145)


Amortization of intangible assets

758



797



860



2,352



2,666


Other expense

2,618



2,098



2,077



6,873



7,365


Total noninterest expense

37,166



36,396



36,045



110,804



110,378


Income before income taxes

25,589



40,153



19,113



96,188



24,869


Income tax expense

4,997



7,451



2,477



17,550



2,181


Net income

$

20,592



$

32,702



$

16,636



$

78,638



$

22,688












Basic earnings per share

$

0.58



$

0.91



$

0.46



$

2.19



$

0.63


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58



$

0.90



$

0.46



$

2.18



$

0.63


Dividends declared per share

$

0.20



$

0.20



$

0.20



$

0.60



$

0.60


Average shares outstanding - basic

35,644,192


35,994,740


35,908,845


35,854,258


36,049,369

Average shares outstanding - diluted

35,929,518


36,289,464


35,988,734


36,152,052


36,193,615

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020


September 30,
2021


September 30,
2020











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:

Balance, beginning of period

$

51,562



$

64,225



$

71,501



$

70,185



$

36,171


Impact of CECL adoption









1,822


Adjusted balance, beginning of period

51,562



64,225



71,501



70,185



37,993


(Reversal of) provision for credit
   losses on loans

(2,852)



(12,821)



2,320



(21,808)



38,225


Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(743)



(13)



(507)



(757)



(3,553)


Real estate construction and land
   development







(1)




Consumer

(204)



(120)



(335)



(509)



(1,141)


Total charge-offs

(947)



(133)



(842)



(1,267)



(4,694)


Recoveries:










Commercial business

385



143



80



735



1,220


Residential real estate









3


Real estate construction and land
   development

8



4



139



28



160


Consumer

161



144



142



444



433


Total recoveries

554



291



361



1,207



1,816


Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(393)



158



(481)



(60)



(2,878)


Balance, end of period

$

48,317



$

51,562



$

73,340



$

48,317



$

73,340


Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
   to average loans, annualized

(0.04)

%


0.01

%


(0.04)

%


%


(0.09)

%


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$

25,243



$

34,209



$

56,786


Residential real estate

51



60



184


Real estate construction and land development

571



1,014



1,022


Consumer

29



58



100


Total nonaccrual loans

25,894



35,341



58,092


Other real estate owned






Nonperforming assets

$

25,894



$

35,341



$

58,092








Restructured performing loans

$

60,684



$

55,391



$

52,872


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



286




ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.22

%


1.23

%


1.57

%

Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)

1.31

%


1.41

%


1.87

%

Nonaccrual loans

186.60

%


145.90

%


120.82

%

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.65

%


0.84

%


1.30

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36

%


0.50

%


0.88

%


               (1)  See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Three Months Ended


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$

4,005,585



$

46,863



4.64

%


$

4,402,868



$

50,750



4.62

%


$

4,605,389



$

47,647



4.12

%

Taxable securities

893,374



4,711



2.09



799,023



4,050



2.03



697,128



3,865



2.21


Nontaxable securities (3)

157,907



931



2.34



160,489



947



2.37



163,070



953



2.32


Interest earning deposits

1,417,661



537



0.15



964,791



263



0.11



389,653



98



0.10


Total interest earning assets

6,474,527



53,042



3.25

%


6,327,171



56,010



3.55

%


5,855,240



52,563



3.57

%

Noninterest earning assets

740,433







752,034







765,740






Total assets

$

7,214,960







$

7,079,205







6,620,980






Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$

365,278



$

407



0.44

%


$

381,417



$

481



0.51

%


$

466,920



$

1,133



0.97

%

Savings accounts

609,818



90



0.06



591,616



89



0.06



514,072



117



0.09


Interest bearing demand and
   money market accounts

2,881,567



947



0.13



2,836,717



954



0.13



2,639,511



1,389



0.21


Total interest bearing deposits

3,856,663



1,444



0.15



3,809,750



1,524



0.16



3,620,503



2,639



0.29


Junior subordinated debentures

21,060



184



3.47



20,986



186



3.55



20,766



196



3.75


Securities sold under
   agreement to repurchase

52,197



36



0.27



43,259



35



0.32



32,856



50



0.61


Total interest bearing
   liabilities

3,929,920



1,664



0.17

%


3,873,996



1,745



0.18

%


3,674,125



2,885



0.31

%

Noninterest demand deposits

2,300,795







2,246,929







1,998,772






Other noninterest bearing
   liabilities

128,537







122,520







148,345






Stockholders' equity

855,708







835,761







799,738






Total liabilities and
   stockholders' equity

$

7,214,960







$

7,079,205







$

6,620,980






Net interest income



$

51,378







$

54,265







$

49,678




Net interest spread





3.08

%






3.37

%






3.26

%

Net interest margin





3.15

%






3.44

%






3.38

%

Average interest earning assets
   to average interest
   bearing liabilities





164.75

%






163.32

%






159.36

%







(1)

Annualized.



(2)

The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.



(3)

Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average

Yield/

Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable, net (2) (3)

$

4,297,875



$

147,137



4.58

%


$

4,266,598



$

142,328



4.46

%

Taxable securities

789,691



12,295



2.08



758,941



14,068



2.48


Nontaxable securities (3)

160,748



2,836



2.36



148,560



2,686



2.42


Interest earning deposits

1,034,690



975



0.13



234,040



561



0.32


Total interest earning assets

6,283,004



163,243



3.47

%


5,408,139



159,643



3.94

%

Noninterest earning assets

749,781







757,269






Total assets

$

7,032,785







$

6,165,408






Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$

379,885



$

1,447



0.51

%


$

502,691



$

4,955



1.32

%

Savings accounts

587,358



274



0.06



475,091



420



0.12


Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

2,817,353



2,975



0.14



2,428,148



4,897



0.27


Total interest bearing deposits

3,784,596



4,696



0.17



3,405,930



10,272



0.40


Junior subordinated debentures

20,987



557



3.55



20,693



699



4.51


Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

45,221



109



0.32



25,296



122



0.64


FHLB advances and other borrowings







1,959



8



0.55


Total interest bearing liabilities

3,850,804



5,362



0.19

%


3,453,878



11,101



0.43

%

Noninterest demand deposits

2,213,795







1,768,260






Other noninterest bearing liabilities

128,584







138,837






Stockholders' equity

839,602







804,433






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

7,032,785







$

6,165,408






Net interest income



$

157,881







$

148,542




Net interest spread





3.29

%






3.51

%

Net interest margin





3.36

%






3.67

%

Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing
   liabilities





163.16

%






156.58

%







(1)

Annualized.



(2)

The average loan balances presented in the table are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale. Nonaccrual loans
have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.



(3)

Yields on tax-exempt securities and loans have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Earnings:










Net interest income

$

51,378



$

54,265



$

52,238



$

52,455



$

49,678


(Reversal of) provision for credit
   losses

(3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730


Noninterest income

8,228



8,297



8,251



11,285



8,210


Noninterest expense

37,166



36,396



37,242



38,562



36,045


Net income

20,592



32,702



25,344



23,882



16,636


Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)

22,440



26,166



23,247



25,178



21,843


Basic earnings per share

$

0.58



$

0.91



$

0.70



$

0.66



$

0.46


Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58



$

0.90



$

0.70



$

0.66



$

0.46


Average Balances:










Loans receivable, net (1)

$

4,005,585



$

4,402,868



$

4,490,499



$

4,540,962



$

4,605,389


Investment securities

1,051,281



959,512



838,182



813,312



860,198


Total interest earning assets

6,474,527



6,327,171



6,042,566



5,913,765



5,855,240


Total assets

7,214,960



7,079,205



6,799,625



6,675,477



6,620,980


Total interest bearing deposits

3,856,663



3,809,750



3,685,496



3,634,018



3,620,503


Total noninterest demand deposits

2,300,795



2,246,929



2,091,359



2,034,425



1,998,772


Stockholders' equity

855,708



835,761



827,021



808,999



799,738


Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

1.13

%


1.85

%


1.51

%


1.42

%


1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
   average assets (2)(3)

1.23



1.48



1.39



1.50



1.31


Return on average common equity (2)

9.55



15.69



12.43



11.74



8.28


Return on average tangible common
   equity (2) (3)

13.93



22.94



18.37



17.62



12.66


Efficiency ratio

62.35



58.18



61.57



60.50



62.27


Noninterest expense to average total
   assets (2)

2.04



2.06



2.22



2.30



2.17


Net interest margin (2)

3.15



3.44



3.51



3.53



3.38


Net interest spread (2)

3.08



3.37



3.43



3.44



3.26








(1)

The average loan balances are net of the ACL on loans and include loans held for sale.



(2)

Annualized.



(3)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.


As of Period End or for the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$

7,259,038



$

7,105,672



$

7,028,392



$

6,615,318



$

6,685,889


Loans receivable, net

3,905,567



4,155,968



4,531,644



4,398,462



4,593,390


Investment securities

1,072,600



1,049,524



893,558



802,163



834,492


Deposits

6,215,558



6,061,706



6,019,698



5,597,990



5,689,048


Noninterest demand deposits

2,299,248



2,256,341



2,205,562



1,980,531



1,989,247


Stockholders' equity

848,404



855,984



827,151



820,439



803,129


Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$

24.13



$

23.77



$

22.99



$

22.85



$

22.36


Tangible book value per share (1)

16.97



16.76



15.95



15.77



15.27


Stockholders' equity to total assets

11.7

%


12.0

%


11.8

%


12.4

%


12.0

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (1)

8.5



8.8



8.5



8.9



8.5


Loans to deposits ratio

63.6



69.4



76.3



79.8



82.0


Regulatory Capital Ratios:










Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-
   weighted assets(2)

13.3

%


13.6

%


12.8

%


12.3

%


11.7

%

Tier 1 leverage capital to average
   assets(2)

8.8

%


9.1

%


9.1

%


9.0

%


8.8

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

13.8

%


14.0

%


13.2

%


12.8

%


12.2

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)

14.8

%


15.1

%


14.5

%


14.0

%


13.4

%

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.22

%


1.23

%


1.40

%


1.57

%


1.57

%

Loans receivable, excluding SBA
   PPP loans (1)

1.31



1.41



1.73



1.87



1.93


Nonperforming loans

186.60



145.90



121.48



120.82



139.42


Nonperforming loans to loans
   receivable

0.65



0.84



1.15



1.30



1.13


Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.36



0.50



0.75



0.88



0.79


Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans
   to average loans receivable

(0.04)



0.01



0.02



(0.03)



(0.04)


Criticized Loans by Credit Quality
   Rating:










Special Mention

$

90,554



$

100,317



$

108,975



$

132,036



$

104,781


Substandard

126,694



135,374



160,461



158,515



123,570


Other Metrics:










Number of banking offices

53



53



53



61



62


Average number of full-time
   equivalent employees

813



822



840



848



857


Deposits per branch

$

117,275



$

114,372



$

113,579



$

91,770



$

91,759


Average assets per full-time
   equivalent employee

8,877



8,607



8,098



7,873



7,727








(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.



(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.


The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

848,404



$

855,984



$

827,151



$

820,439



$

803,129


Exclude intangible assets

(251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

596,729



$

603,551



$

573,921



$

566,412



$

548,243












Total assets (GAAP)

$

7,259,038



$

7,105,672



$

7,028,392



$

6,615,318



$

6,685,889


Exclude intangible assets

(251,675)



(252,433)



(253,230)



(254,027)



(254,886)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

7,007,363



$

6,853,239



$

6,775,162



$

6,361,291



$

6,431,003












Stockholders' equity to total assets
   (GAAP)

11.7

%


12.0

%


11.8

%


12.4

%


12.0

%

Tangible common equity to tangible
   assets (non-GAAP)

8.5

%


8.8

%


8.5

%


8.9

%


8.5

%











Shares outstanding

35,166,599



36,006,560



35,981,317



35,912,243



35,910,300












Book value per share (GAAP)

$

24.13



$

23.77



$

22.99



$

22.85



$

22.36


Tangible book value per share (non-
   GAAP)

$

16.97



$

16.76



$

15.95



$

15.77



$

15.27


The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans is significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans:

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

48,317



$

51,562



$

64,225



$

70,185



$

73,340












Loans receivable (GAAP)

$

3,953,884



$

4,207,530



$

4,595,869



$

4,468,647



$

4,666,730


Exclude SBA PPP loans

(266,896)



(544,250)



(886,761)



(715,121)



(867,782)


Loans receivable, excluding SBA
   PPP loans (non-GAAP)

$

3,686,988



$

3,663,280



$

3,709,108



$

3,753,526



$

3,798,948












ACL on loans to loans receivable
   (GAAP)

1.22

%


1.23

%


1.40

%


1.57

%


1.57

%

ACL on loans to loans receivable,
   excluding SBA PPP loans (non-
   GAAP)

1.31

%


1.41

%


1.73

%


1.87

%


1.93

%

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Return on average tangible common equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$

20,592



$

32,702



$

25,344



$

23,882



$

16,636


Add amortization of intangible
   assets

758



797



797



859



860


Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(159)



(167)



(167)



(180)



(181)


Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$

21,191



$

33,332



$

25,974



$

24,561



$

17,315












Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$

855,708



$

835,761



$

827,021



$

808,999



$

799,738


Exclude average intangible
   assets

(252,159)



(252,956)



(253,747)



(254,587)



(255,453)


Average tangible common
   stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

603,549



$

582,805



$

573,274



$

554,412



$

544,285












Return on average common equity,
   annualized (GAAP)

9.55

%


15.69

%


12.43

%


11.74

%


8.28

%

Return on average tangible common
   equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

13.93

%


22.94

%


18.37

%


17.62

%


12.66

%

The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


March 31,
2021


December 31,
2020


September 30,
2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$

20,592



$

32,702



$

25,344



$

23,882



$

16,636


Add income tax expense

4,997



7,451



5,102



4,429



2,477


Add (reversal of) provision for
   credit losses

(3,149)



(13,987)



(7,199)



(3,133)



2,730


Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
   GAAP)

$

22,440



$

26,166



$

23,247



$

25,178



$

21,843












Average total assets (GAAP)

$

7,214,960



$

7,079,205



$

6,799,625



$

6,675,477



$

6,620,980












Return on average assets,
   annualized (GAAP)

1.13

%


1.85

%


1.51

%


1.42

%


1.00

%

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
   average assets (non-GAAP)

1.23

%


1.48

%


1.39

%


1.50

%


1.31

%

The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease upon forgiveness by the SBA within a short time frame.


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2021


June 30,
2021


September 30,
2020

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$

46,863



$

50,750



$

47,647


Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans

(8,042)



(10,003)



(5,810)


Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

(681)



(495)



(944)


Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$

38,140



$

40,252



$

40,893








Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$

4,005,585



$

4,402,868



$

4,605,389


Exclude average SBA PPP loans

(392,570)



(777,156)



(863,127)


Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)

$

3,613,015



$

3,625,712



$

3,742,262








Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

4.64

%


4.62

%


4.12

%

Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
   purchased loans, annualized (non-GAAP)

4.19

%


4.45

%


4.35

%

