Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD) Announces Acquisition of CoinChamp, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Health Foods is pleased to announce that it has completed a share exchange agreement with CoinChamp for shares of AHDF valued at five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) for full control of the Los Angeles based tech company. This transaction will effectively make CoinChamp a fully owned subsidiary of the Company for Q4 and, as such, the financially statements will be fully consolidated.

(PRNewsfoto/CoinChamp, Inc.)

CoinChamp is a prediction platform that lets users predict on the outcome of sports, weather, politics, and much more. The Company has developed an app that is available to download on the App Store to start accessing the game and making predictions. Glen Bonilla CEO, said "We're very excited to have completed this acquisition which will allow us to position ourselves in front of a greater audience that should attract more users and establish a robust brand presence and increased revenue for the Company".

The acquisition was made from Glen Bonilla, in a related party transaction in exchange for 87,719,298 shares. The transaction was consummated on October 19, 2021 using the closing price from the previous trading day.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinChamp, Inc.