MRI Software Showcases Latest AI-powered PropTech at Ascend Users Conference

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PropTech products, its comprehensive workplace management offering and other innovative technologies at MRI Ascend, its North American users conference, held in Cleveland on October 17-20. The event brought together professionals from across the real estate industry – spanning commercial, multifamily, affordable and public housing and property investment firms – to attend keynotes, presentations and panels by MRI and its technology partners.

"We are thrilled to welcome our clients and partners to MRI's hometown of Cleveland as we celebrate our 50th anniversary," said Patrick Ghilani, MRI's Chief Executive Officer. "The Ascend users conference remains at the heart of our client relationships, creating a unique atmosphere where we can listen, learn and work together to ensure that our solutions empower industry visionaries to stay at the forefront of a rapidly changing real estate technology landscape."

Among the AI advancements revealed at Ascend was a preview of MRI Intelligent Insurance, scheduled for release later in Q4. The software will reduce reliance on manual data review processes associated with managing resident insurance programs by introducing AI-powered data abstraction capabilities. As a result, multifamily owners and operators can automate and simplify insurance management and create a better experience for renters and property management staff. Other AI solutions showcased included:

MRI Contract Intelligence , uses AI to automate the data extraction and contract review process, making it significantly faster and more accurate than traditional methods of assessing property documents such as manual lease abstraction; , uses AI to automate the data extraction and contract review process, making it significantly faster and more accurate than traditional methods of assessing property documents such as manual lease abstraction;

CheckpointID, which leverages AI to map ID scans with facial recognition to provide more accurate and secure identity verification. , which leverages AI to map ID scans with facial recognition to provide more accurate and secure identity verification.

Saurabh Abhyankar, Chief Product Officer at MRI Software, noted: "MRI pioneered the PropTech industry 50 years ago, and today we continue to drive innovation by putting AI at the core of our open and connected approach to real estate software. We have an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our clients – whether real estate owners, operators, occupiers or investors – have access to the most advanced technologies, and we are committed to maximizing AI's benefits across the MRI solution portfolio."

MRI also spotlighted its recently launched Workplace Central solution set, which enables a safe return to the office as hybrid working, new onsite safety protocols and changing space usage require flexible technology tools to manage complex workspace needs. Workplace Central includes components for managing space planning and utilization, room and desk scheduling/booking, and presence management to track the flow of onsite employees, visitors and service providers.

The conference featured an inspirational keynote speech by Ohio State Buckeyes football great Archie Griffin, the only two-time winner of the Heisman Trophy and former president and CEO of the Ohio State University Alumni Association. As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, MRI partnered with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers to raise money for NeoSTEM, a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering local Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs in Northeast Ohio. MRI also took over the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 18 for its 'Rock the Block' party featuring a concert by GRAMMY-award-winning band Train.

Ascend offered 120 sessions featuring MRI speakers, clients and partners focusing on major trends, challenges and opportunities in the real estate industry. Other highlights included: an MRI keynote on affordable and public housing; insights from Housing and Urban Development Deputy Administrator Jim Cunningham; and presentations and panels on the future of the office, technology's role in responding to the pandemic, asset management and much more.

The health and safety of all Ascend attendees was a top priority for MRI. The event followed guidelines from CDC, state and local health authorities regarding masks, vaccinations and testing procedures.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

