G2 Capital Advisors Served As Exclusive Financial Advisor To The Granite Group On Its Growth Investment By BBH Capital Partners

Founded in 1971, The Granite Group Wholesalers, LLC ("The Granite Group" or "the Company"), serves New England residential and commercial contractors, providing exceptional service and products to plumbing, heating, cooling, water, and propane markets. Headquartered in Concord, NH, the Company's best-in-class e-commerce and 45+ branch network is operated by expertly trained staff that offer an industry-leading customer experience. The Company serves a diverse mix of contractors and fuel dealers with a deeply ingrained, people-first culture, positioning the Company as one of the top building product distributors in the Northeast.

G2 was responsible for leading a highly tailored and efficient transaction process for the family and Company.

The Granite Group has long been one of the leading family-owned businesses in the Northeast. In the past few years, the Company has embarked on a strategic, thoughtful expansion across New England and within its e-commerce platform, increasing density in key markets and expanding its presence through organic branch openings and acquisitions. A meticulous approach to product line expansion has ensured strategic alignment with the Company's customers and differentiated product knowledge. With its sustained growth, the family identified further opportunities to fast-track their vision with the right strategic growth partner.

G2 has served as a long-term strategic advisor to The Granite Group and as the exclusive financial advisor for this process, was responsible for leading a highly tailored and efficient transaction process for the family and Company.

The transaction was successfully executed through a growth investment by BBH Capital Partners ("BBHCP") in the equity interests of The Granite Group. The family is retaining ownership, and Bill Condron, President and CEO of The Granite Group, will continue to lead the Company, using additional resources and expertise from BBHCP to execute on a shared vision of growth.

"G2 has been our trusted advisor and partner for many years, supporting the execution of family's and the Company's long-term vision. Throughout this process and the duration of our relationship, G2 has been a key strategic advisor, aligning with our people-first culture, and helping us define and execute the best possible outcome. G2's deep knowledge of our business and industry, and vision for the potential of our platform was critical to the success of this process, along with their unique ability to guide the family through a major life event," said Bill Condron, CEO of The Granite Group.

"The exciting partnership between The Granite Group and BBHCP will supercharge the robust growth of their platform and allow them to execute their strategic vision on an accelerated timeline. We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to lead our client through to a successful outcome," said Jeffrey Unger, CEO of G2. "Our relationship with The Granite Group is a terrific example of our strategy of acting as an industry focused trusted advisor to innovative, high growth companies."

The transaction will support the Company's growth initiatives of expanding organic footprint and executing strategic acquisitions.

