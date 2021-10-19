DJ DIESEL to Perform at Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --



DJ DIESEL To Perform at Circuit of The Americas During Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

WHAT:

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) announced today that DJ DIESEL has been added to the extensive list of artists set to perform during the Formula 1 USGP this weekend. DJ DIESEL will perform a curated set for F1 fans on Sunday, October 24, at 4:30 p.m. on the ONEderland stage in the Circuit infield, after the heavily anticipated race on Sunday. The man behind DJ DIESEL, Shaquille O'Neal, has a larger-than-life personality and powerful athleticism which has resulted in worldwide adulation and one of the most passionate fan bases in sports and entertainment.

DJ DIESEL will be joining the world-class lineup of chart-topping musicians performing during Formula 1 weekend, including multi-GRAMMY® award-winner and Rock & Roll of Famer Billy Joel (Oct. 23) and GRAMMY® Award-winning Twenty One Pilots (Oct. 22). Kool & The Gang will also perform after the final race on Sunday, October 24 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater.

Additionally, The American Soundtrack will return this year and showcase over 20 musical acts, covering music genres from R&B & hip hop to electronic & indie folk. These newly added performances are set to take place on multiple stages throughout COTA grounds during Austin's Formula 1 USGP weekend.

For more information about Formula 1 at Circuit of The Americas, visit http://circuitoftheamericas.com/f1 . With more than 360,000 attendees expected over race weekend October 22-24, planning transportation to and from COTA is very important. Circuit of The Americas is urging fans attending the race to utilize shuttle buses if they don't already have a parking pass, as all on-site parking is completely sold out. Tickets for the buses start at $15 are on sale now, space is limited.

WHEN:

Sunday, October 24 | 4:30 p.m.

WHERE:

ONEderland Stage in the Circuit infield at Circuit of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas | 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas, there is fun at every turn.

For more information and to download videos and photos, visit www.thecircuit.com . For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!

