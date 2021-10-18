The Washington Post Writes Samsara's Carry-On "Stands Out," "Cleverly Built," And "Smooth"

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage's (OTCQB: SAML) latest press coverage in The Washington Post delved into the design and tech functions of its Carry-On Suitcase while also offering readers an inside look at the supply chain issues affecting the luggage industry. The Washington Post's review highlighted the Samsara Carry-On's easy maneuvering, saying "the wheels are a real standout on this bag; they're smooth and allow you to make turns effortlessly." This story comes on the heels of the current administration's announcement to open key ports 24/7 to ease the disruption in the supply chain.

SAMSARA’S CARRY-ON STANDS OUT, CLEVERLY BUILT AND SMOOTH

"Samsara is thrilled to be included in an article by a revered publication such as The Washington Post," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "The discussion about the supply chain is important and something we've been agile as a company to address and minimize its impact. We work closely with our manufacturing and distribution partners to ensure we can continue to bring innovative products to the consumer marketplace."

Samsara Luggage plans to launch its first product from the Next Gen collection in the coming months. Samsara's Next Gen smart carry-on was received with enthusiasm and anticipation by the press after the unveiling at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products. Samsara Luggage unveiled its Next Generation smart carry-on at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic Samsara Luggage launched the Smart Weekender Nano Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic nanotechnology protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. Samsara Luggage also launched Essentials by Samsara, safety kit providing commuters with a new layer of safety with protective items like facemasks, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves and alcohol wipes. These kits are sold individually and gifted to customers with purchase of the Carry-on Aluminum Suitcase or Smart Weekender Bag.

Samsara launched Sarah & Sam, a fashion and lifestyle collection in the fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. Sarah & Sam is a part of Samsara Direct, a new business model initiated in response to the travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsara Direct leverages the company's established digital assets and manufacturing and fulfillment supply chain capabilities to offer additional consumer products that respond to the changing needs of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

