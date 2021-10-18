TELEV8 launches hosted TV platform at HITEC Dallas

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEV8 LLC, a technology startup founded by hospitality and television industry veterans, announced the launch of its inaugural LiveTV™ product at HITEC in Dallas. LiveTV™ is a turnkey TVaaS platform designed to substantially reduce the overall cost of delivering content to hotels and modernize the free-to-guest TV experience. By collapsing legacy TV delivery architectures and associated cost structures, TELEV8's end-to-end IP delivery platform will revolutionize the way television content is delivered to hotels and their guests and is now being made available within all major US markets.

(PRNewsfoto/TELEV8 LLC)

TELEV8's platform delivers content in a secure, simple, bandwidth-efficient manner, offering hoteliers a more compatible cost structure that will allow them to continue to provide free-to-guest television services. LiveTV™ is feature rich including pause/play, rewind/fast forward, replay TV, search and video on-demand. As a mature, purpose-built app, LiveTV™ is now available across all major hospitality TV platforms supporting tvOS, Android, and WebOS operating systems.

Participating television networks will benefit from resulting higher levels of engagement and by remaining relevant to this highly captive and desirable audience.

Charles Siemonsma, co-CEO of TELEV8 had this to say "This has been a long time coming. The industry has been dominated for years by a few legacy players whose proprietary, complex and expensive content distribution networks are well overdue for disruption. TELEV8's LiveTV™ app is the future of content delivery and follows the rapid consumer adoption of streaming video applications. We've compiled a 'Dream Team' of the most experienced folks in the hospitality, video streaming and content programming industries as the founders of TELEV8. We're now out of the lab and starting real-world POC's this quarter. The TELEV8 team is highly committed, and we are all incredibly excited about our future."

For more information visit: http://www.telev8.tv

Register your interest at telev8.tv.

PRESS CONTACT: pr@telev8.tv.

ABOUT TELEV8

TELEV8 LLC provides ground-breaking linear TV content distribution above property, minimizing the costs of hardware on-site and with reduced distribution costs. Our goal is to innovate and elevate the TV experience in hospitality, while reducing content subscription costs. The principal founders of TELEV8 are ROOMNET TV LLC., Interact Technologies, LLC., and Petrichor LLC. Join the (r)evolution at telev8.tv.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TELEV8 LLC