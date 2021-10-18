Stark & Stark and Andres & Berger Announce Strategic Partnership

MARLTON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stark & Stark and Andres & Berger law firms have announced a strategic partnership to serve current and future clients.

Shareholder Tommie Ann Gibney, Esq., will be joining the Stark & Stark team in the Marlton, NJ, office. She will continue to represent those who have been injured as the result of motor vehicle collisions, slips, trips and falls, construction and worksite accidents, nursing home neglect and other acts of negligence. Ms. Gibney, a former president of the New Jersey Association for Justice, is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney and has been representing individuals harmed by the wrongful acts of others for more than 30 years.

Andres & Berger Managing Partner Michael Berger, Esq., together with Karen Berger, Esq., and Abraham Tran, Esq., will continue to serve clients in their Haddonfield, New Jersey, office. Their focus is representing individuals who have suffered harm due to medical, surgical and anesthesia errors, birth trauma, nursing home neglect, cancer misdiagnoses and other acts of professional negligence. Andres & Berger, P.C., has been serving clients in South Jersey for more than 25 years with a combined total of over 70 years of trial experience and is dedicated to helping injured people and their families.

"Our firms have had a very strong relationship for decades. We are eager to continue to work together and look forward to welcoming Tommie Ann Gibney," said Stark & Stark Managing Shareholder Michael Donahue, Esq. "Tommie Ann brings significant expertise and experience to the firm. Her compassion in serving clients and her leadership in the legal profession are attributes all of our professionals have admired."

About Stark & Stark:

Since 1933, Stark & Stark has developed innovative legal solutions to meet our clients' needs. More than 100 attorneys, 30 practice areas, and a philosophy of putting the law to work for our clients is the basis from which we build and maintain our practice. Boasting one of the oldest law practices in New Jersey, Stark & Stark offers a full range of legal services for businesses and individuals. After more than 85 years, our attorneys continue to deliver practical, efficient solutions to clients in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and throughout the United States.

View original content:

SOURCE Stark & Stark