Oyster Point Pharma Announces FDA Approval of TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease - TYRVAYA is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for the treatment of dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is believed to bind to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is a highly selective cholinergic agonist delivered twice daily as an aqueous nasal spray into each nostril to activate basal tear production. Nasal spray administration provides a new way to treat dry eye disease without administering medication onto an already irritated ocular surface. In addition, nasal delivery may allow some patients who have difficulty independently administering topical eye drops to administer independently their prescribed dry eye disease therapy.

Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and CEO of Oyster Point Pharma commented, "The approval of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray marks a milestone for patients and eye care professionals by providing a new drug treatment option for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease with a differentiated route of administration that is believed to leverage a nerve pathway that can be accessed within the nose." Dr. Nau further stated, "In any therapeutic area, it's always an exciting moment when you follow the science and develop a truly innovative pharmaceutical treatment option for patients that addresses an important unmet medical need. In conjunction with the FDA, it has been an honor to work alongside my colleagues at Oyster Point to bring TYRVAYA Nasal Spray to the dry eye disease community. We look forward to making TYRVAYA Nasal Spray available to eye care professionals and their patients."

Ed Holland, M.D., Director of Cornea Services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati said, "I see many patients in my practice whose lives are impacted by dry eye disease. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is a new pharmaceutical approach with a differentiated mechanism of action for the dry eye disease community. Having a product that provides clinically meaningful production of basal tear film as early as four weeks is incredible for the dry eye patient."

TYRVAYA Nasal Spray was studied in the ONSET-1, ONSET-2, and MYSTIC clinical trials in over 1,000 patients with mild, moderate or severe dry eye disease. In ONSET-1 and ONSET-2, the majority of patients were female (74%), the mean (standard deviation [SD]) age was 61 (12.5) years, the mean (SD) baseline anesthetized Schirmer's score was 5.1 mm (2.9), and the mean (SD) baseline eye dryness score (EDS) was 59.3 (21.6). Use of artificial tears was allowed during the studies. Enrollment criteria included minimal signs [i.e., anesthetized Schirmer's score (range, 0-10 mm) and corneal fluorescein staining (range, 2-14)] and enrollment was not limited by baseline EDS (range, 2-100).

Basal tear production was measured by change from baseline in anesthetized Schirmer's score, based on a test that utilizes calibrated filter paper to wick tears and measure tear volume. Eye dryness was measured by change from baseline in Eye Dryness Score, a visual analogue scale where patients rated their level of eye dryness discomfort, with a greater reduction in score indicating greater symptom relief. Eye dryness score was evaluated both in the Controlled Adverse Environment (CAE®) * and in the clinic environment.

TYRVAYA-treated patients showed statistically significant improvements in tear film production as assessed using the anesthetized Schirmer's score (0-35 mm) at Week 4. Of the patients treated with TYRVAYA, 52% achieved ≥10 mm increase in Schirmer's score from baseline in the ONSET-1 study, and 47% achieved ≥10 mm increase in Schirmer's score from baseline in the ONSET-2 study, compared to 14% and 28% of vehicle-treated patients in the ONSET-1 study and the ONSET-2 study, respectively at Week 4 (p<0.01 in both studies). Of the patients treated with TYRVAYA, the mean change in Schirmer's score was 11.7 mm and 11.3 mm as compared to 3.2 mm and 6.3 mm in the vehicle treated patients in the ONSET-1 study and ONSET-2 study, respectively at Week 4.

In the Controlled Adverse Environment (CAE®), in ONSET-1 the observed mean change from baseline in Eye Dryness Score at week 3 was -16.0 mm in TYRVAYA-treated patients (n=45) compared to -4.4 mm in vehicle- treated patients (n=42). This endpoint was met (p<0.01). In ONSET-2, the observed mean change from baseline in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 was -10.3 mm in TYRVAYA-treated patients (n=187) compared to -7.4 mm in vehicle-treated patients (n=169). This endpoint was not met (p>0.05).

In the clinic environment, in ONSET-1 the mean change from baseline in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 was -18.9 mm in TYRVAYA-treated patients (n=46) compared to -5.4 mm in vehicle-treated patients (n=43). This endpoint was met (p=0.01). In ONSET-2, the mean change from baseline in Eye Dryness Score at week 4 was -19.8 mm in TYRVAYA-treated patients (n=255) compared to -15.4 mm in vehicle-treated patients (n=248). As the CAE® endpoint was not statistically significant, this secondary endpoint was not eligible for statistical testing and was not met.

The most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5- 16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation.

TYRVAYA Nasal Spray will be available with a prescription in November 2021 in cartons containing two multidose nasal spray bottles. Each nasal spray bottle covers treatment for 15 days, administered twice daily into each nostril. Samples that provide 15 days of treatment will also be made available to eye care providers.

About Dry Eye Disease and the Role of Tear Film

Dry eye disease is a chronic condition that impacts an estimated 38 million people in the U.S. and is growing in prevalence1,2. It can cause persistent stinging, scratching, burning sensations, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and eye fatigue. Dry eye disease is a multifactorial disease of the ocular surface characterized by disruption of the tear film. Human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins3. Natural tear film protects and lubricates the eyes, washes away foreign particles, contains growth factors and antimicrobial components, and creates a smooth surface that forms the primary refractive surface of the eye.

About TYRVAYA™ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray

TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg (formerly referred to as OC-01) is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA™ Important Safety Information

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for TYRVAYAÔ (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

