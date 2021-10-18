As part of its Conceive with Confidence guarantee programs, MyEggBank® launches Live Birth Guarantee, an industry first that offers aspiring parents assurance of a live birth with multiple treatment cycles

Largest Donor Egg Bank in North America Expands Guarantee Program to Include the First-Ever Live Birth Guarantee As part of its Conceive with Confidence guarantee programs, MyEggBank® launches Live Birth Guarantee, an industry first that offers aspiring parents assurance of a live birth with multiple treatment cycles

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyEggBank® (MEB), the largest donor egg banks in North America with over 170 participating fertility clinics, announces today the expansion of its Conceive with Confidence guarantee programs by offering the industry's first-ever Live Birth Guarantee.

Available to qualifying aspiring parents who are seeking the assurance of a live birth with multiple treatment cycles using eligible donors, the Live Birth Guarantee program includes three Synchronous™ or Asynchronous™ donor egg cycles, as well as embryo creation, cryopreservation and multiple embryo transfers at a patient's home center. The Synchronous™ donor egg cycle, sometimes referred to as "fresh" egg donation, is ideal for those patients who are interested in using fresh egg donor services to build a family with two or more genetically related children. The Asynchronous™ donor egg cycle, sometimes referred to "frozen" egg donation, is the most common offering involving selection of donor eggs that are already frozen from the bank.

Other guarantees within the Conceive with Confidence program include Egg Survival Guarantee, Single Euploid Embryo Guarantee, Asynchronous Embryo Guarantee and Synchronous Embryo Guarantee. Each program, including the new Live Birth Guarantee, is designed to bring aspiring parents peace of mind as they navigate their journeys to parenthood through donor eggs.

"While technology in reproductive medicine has opened the door to so many advancements and options for aspiring parents, there are still limitations on the financial aspect of fertility care, which can be as large a burden as the emotional and physical components to this journey," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, the parent company of MyEggBank. "By expanding Conceive with Confidence to include a Live Birth Guarantee, MyEggBank is able to add one more option to the table that will help relieve the financial stress associated with fertility treatment and allow patients to focus more on their goal of bringing home a baby."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, MEB is the premier network of donor egg banks and practices and is part of Inception Fertility, the country's largest provider of comprehensive fertility practices and services. Launched in 2010, MEB was the first frozen-egg donor bank to license vitrification know-how to its participating network of clinics; vitrification is a process that rapidly freezes eggs and embryos through state-of-the-art technology that significantly increases pregnancy success rates. Today, with more than 170 affiliate clinics, MEB boasts the largest number of live births using frozen donor eggs, more than any egg bank in North America.

At MyEggBank, aspiring parents can expect a full screening process, a diverse selection of donors, compassionate care and innovative doctors who are at the forefront of reproductive medicine – all to provide them with the best pregnancy outcomes.

For those looking to become egg donors, they can expect that their comfort is paramount, and their care will be provided by highly skilled fertility specialists using the best of reproductive medicine. Clinics who are interested in partnering with MEB will have the opportunity to be part of its innovative and trusted premier network that elevates the parent and donor experience.

For more information on MEB, the Live Birth Guarantee and the full range of Conceive with Confidence Guarantee Programs, please visit myeggbank.com.

About MyEggBank®

Launched in 2010, MyEggBank® (MEB) is the premier network of donor egg banks and practice in North America. It offers aspiring parents who are seeking egg donation as a way to build their families an opportunity to experience the fertility journey through education, compassionate care that utilizes the latest science and technologies in assisted reproductive medicine. It also provides egg donors with a personalized and comfortable experience, while welcoming new clinics to its growing network. Part of the Inception Fertility brand of families, MyEggBank is a pioneer in reproductive care as it is the first frozen-egg donor bank to license state of the art vitrification know how to its affiliate clinics, and this innovation has led MEB to having the highest number of live births than any egg bank in North America.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network™, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high-quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility™ (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

