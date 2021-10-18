ePlus Achieves AWS Networking Competency Status

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status for AWS Consulting Partners. This designation recognizes that ePlus has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success specializing in AWS networking technologies and best practices. AWS networking services help customers and partners to securely connect to AWS from public or private clouds, grouping and distributing their applications across Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and additional AWS services, and improving their digital experience by providing tools for network performance and monitoring.

AWS launched the AWS Networking Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly-specialized AWS Consulting Partners that develop and implement solutions for AWS customers across the areas of network connectivity (AWS Direct Connect, AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Virtual Private Network {AWS VPN}, SD-WAN, SD-Core, AWS PrivateLink, Gateway Load Balancer), network visibility (AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, Traffic Mirroring, VPC Flow Logs, Amazon CloudWatch), and hybrid networks (AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones). The AWS Networking Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency.

Achieving the AWS Networking Competency differentiates ePlus as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in solutions that:

Offer a new way of routing traffic through private backbones and cloud cores

Provide secure ingresses and convenient on-ramps into clouds to mitigate latency

Improve availability and enhance application experience

Provide visibility and control in cloud networking

"ePlus is extremely proud as an inaugural launch partner to achieve AWS Networking Competency status," said Justin Mescher, vice president of Cloud and Data Center Solutions at ePlus. "Attaining this designation validates our ability to help customers achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. Combining this achievement with our AWS Storage Competency, our team has demonstrated industry-leading expertise around the most critical foundational aspects of AWS deployments."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Marketplace Channel Partner, ePlus helps organizations build a foundation to accelerate AWS adoption, increase security, and optimize for cost. With a vast array of experience designing and building secure AWS connectivity patterns, ePlus accelerates our customers' AWS journeys by building intercloud and intracloud frameworks leveraging AWS native services and third-party integrations. Our AWS Networking Practice helps customers leverage a secure and performant network fabric for their critical applications, protect their traffic patterns with Next Generation Firewalling, and automate and simplify their network deployments with Infrastructure as Code. For more information about ePlus' AWS Networking Practice, visit https://www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services/aws-networking-practice.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com . Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

