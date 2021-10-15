Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency's suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.

"The explosive growth of eCommerce in the past two years has spawned entire new online retail channels and fueled retailers' investment in their own branded media platforms," Kreitzer said. "As the quality of actionable data, advertising and retail management tools have improved, the combination of our retail media expertise with Skai's powerful technology means that we now can offer truly competitive omni-channel services and execute our best in class strategies for any sized brand in any category."

Skai, formerly Kenshoo, has spent more than a decade developing proprietary tools that harvest and interpret market data, enabling brands to benchmark everything from advertising clicks, share of voice, inventory and price trends to reviews and customer sentiment. This data is combined with the power of leading retail media advertising servers Criteo and CitrusAd to help brands plan and optimize campaigns aimed at connected consumers on a wide variety of retailer sites ranging from big-box retailers such as Target, Amazon and Walmart, to newcomers such as Instacart and GoPuff.

"Skai is thrilled to partner with Channel Bakers," said Skai business development director Peter Phillips. "They are an independent, global, truly tech-enabled agency that has demonstrated a mastery of eCommerce strategies on the Amazon platform, and their unique approach to client success represents an exciting showcase for our business model."

Having grown to over 200 employees in five offices worldwide, Channel Bakers was launched in 2015 to focus on turnkey eCommerce solutions, advertising and marketing consulting fueled by analytics to optimize their strategies. The agency has differentiated themselves by combining traditional storytelling with technological innovation. They have served clients and brands such as Samsung, Levi's Jeans, Intel, and Honeywell, and range from apparel, consumer packaged goods, over-the-counter drugs, automotive, and electronics, to financial, insurance, education and more.

Since its founding, Channel Bakers has been among the world's fastest-growing independent agencies, winning awards for its creative services and workplace culture.

For more information about the partnership, visit https://channelbakers.com/tech-partners/

About Skai

Skai is a commerce intelligence and advertising platform that powers brand insights, decisions and execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information visit https://skai.io .

About Channel Bakers

Founded in 2015, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has leveraged its initial success as a fully accredited and certified Amazon advertising partner, to become a true omnichannel eCommerce retail media and marketing consultancy. For more information, visit www.channelbakers.com .

