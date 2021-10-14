The Vitamin Shoppe partners with Klarna to make health and wellness products more accessible as US consumer demand in the category soars Specialty wellness and lifestyle retailer enhances online shopping experience by offering flexible payment options on vitaminshoppe.com and in The Vitamin Shoppe and Klarna mobile apps

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, and The Vitamin Shoppe®, an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company, today announced an exclusive partnership to offer Klarna's flexible payment options at checkout. US shoppers can now purchase the health and wellness products they love using Klarna's interest-free, Pay in 4 solution on vitaminshoppe.com and in The Vitamin Shoppe and Klarna apps.

"The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to quality, innovation, and expertise across all aspects of the customer's journey—from discovering new products to purchasing with ease," said Sharon Leite, CEO, The Vitamin Shoppe. "Our partnership with Klarna enables us to offer a more flexible shopping and checkout experience, providing customers with greater convenience and financial control. We're thrilled to provide this option online and in The Vitamin Shoppe app as enhancements to our digital and payments experience. We look forward to adding Klarna as a payment option in our retail stores in the future."

A recent study of 2,000 people conducted for The Vitamin Shoppe found that more than 3 out of 4 Americans said they are taking a more proactive role in health and wellness decisions for themselves and their families in 2021. Amid this heightened consumer interest in health and wellness, personal care ecommerce sales have soared, increasing by $19.22 billion last year alone and projected to grow by another $39.56 billion through 2024 according to eMarketer.

The Vitamin Shoppe is focused on empowering customers to shop for wellness solutions in ways that are most convenient for them – whether that's in-store, curbside, online, on The Vitamin Shoppe mobile app, via same-day delivery with Instacart, on the phone with customer support, or through a one-on-one virtual nutritionist appointment. This partnership with Klarna enables The Vitamin Shoppe to further upgrade its e-commerce offering to meet increased demand for health and wellness products online, while enabling shoppers to purchase the products that they are looking for, the way they want to.

"With health and wellness at the forefront of consumers' minds, we're excited to bring Klarna's flexible payment options to The Vitamin Shoppe consumers worldwide, and to offer increased access to products that enhance well-being to Klarna's 20 million customers in North America," said David Sykes, Head of North America, Klarna.

"Klarna data shows that shoppers are turning away from traditional credit and seeking out more flexible payment options. This is particularly true of younger consumers. Klarna's new 2021 Holidays Unwrapped Report found that the majority of Gen Z (75%), Millennial (76%) and Gen X (60%) shoppers seek out payment options, like ours, at checkout."

With more than 90 million customers and over 250,000 retail partners worldwide, Klarna's flexible payment options and shopping app provide consumers with flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay. The Vitamin Shoppe is the latest merchant to join Klarna's US retail partner network, which has grown rapidly to over 10,000 retailers in recent months with the addition of Charlotte Tilbury, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Honest Company, Olaplex, and others.

For more information about using Klarna at The Vitamin Shoppe, visit www.vitaminshoppe.com/lp/klarna.



About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 17 countries. For more information, visit Klarna.com.



About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.



Media Relations

Adaline Colton

press.us@klarna.com

+1 614 687 9357

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Klarna Bank AB