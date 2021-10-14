Ask the Expert
mCubed Staffing & LUX interactive Join Forces

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TROY, Mich., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mCubed, a leading staffing company in the technology industry, has announced that it will be partnering with LUX interactive - a digital consultancy firm. The two companies have joined forces to deliver solutions for their clients that include custom software development and organizational transformation. With over 40 combined years of experience in the industry, this team solves enterprise problems and delivers custom solutions. These experts work together to assign the right people and build successful projects from start to finish. Having a trusted advisor to guide the process and most importantly, build and deliver the solution is what makes our collaboration exceptional!

mCubed Staffing powered by LUX interactive
