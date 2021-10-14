Hyperledger Announces Seven New Members, Including Siemens, IDnow and ROOTCHAIN Readies for Annual Member Summit with New Leadership and Focus on Growing, Global Base of Deployments

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger , an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced that seven new members have joined the multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation . The line-up of organizations joining Hyperledger includes Siemens, IDnow and ROOTCHAIN. They join as Daniela Barbosa assumes the position of Executive Director of Hyperledger as part of her new role as the Linux Foundation's General Manager, Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity.

Additionally, Hyperledger announced that BONbLOC Inc, Espeo Blockchain and IntellectEU have completed the requirements to become the newest Hyperledger Certified Service Providers , bringing the total to 27. These new members and HCSPs underscore the growing, global drive towards deploying Hyperledger, a theme of the community's upcoming annual Member Summit.

A recent report from Blockdata shows that Hyperledger technologies are used by more of the top 100 companies than any other blockchain platform. Hyperledger's efforts to document its technology in action lives in an ever-growing collection of case studies. Recent additions include:

Hyperledger is also continuing to grow and diversify its technology landscape . The most recent addition is Hyperledger FireFly , a multi-party system for enterprise data flows that provides a purpose-built system upon which to build decentralized blockchain applications. FireFly is the 17th project accepted into Hyperledger.

"We are entering a new era for enterprise blockchain and Hyperledger," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger, and General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "The hard work of building open code bases and ecosystems is translating into accelerating adoption and mission-critical deployments. Our technologies are powering critical supply chains, enabling new currency models, helping reopen economies and creating new systems for climate accounting and action. We welcome these new members and their contributions at this exciting time when our technology is starting to have its transformative effect."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are CSEngineering, Espeo Blockchain, IDnow, MEDIUM Inc., OPEN CERT, ROOTCHAIN, and Siemens.

New member quotes:

CSEngineering

"The distributed ledger frameworks offered by Hyperledger meet the needs of our customers who need to maximize transparency and accountability across their business workflows with programmable smart contracts," said Christopher Stone, CEO of CSEngineering. "Whether it is Fabric, Burrow, or Sawtooth, we know we can design and build highly performant blockchain solutions from an open-source and customizable code base. CSEngineering is honored and excited to be a part of the Hyperledger community."

IDnow

"IDnow is excited to join Hyperledger and to work together with the other members in making digital identity ubiquitous," said Armin Bauer, Co-Founder and Managing Director Technology at IDnow. "We are a strong believer that an open and fair ecosystem is needed to make this a success and are looking forward to bringing this vision to reality together with the community. Our company is also supporting other standardization organizations like ETSI, W3C and FIDO, and we are especially excited about the new possibility that the eIDAS regulation will bring in combination with a decentralized ecosystem."

Espeo Blockchain

"Joining the Hyperledger community is an exciting opportunity for us, and we look forward to partnering up with its members to accelerate blockchain's adoption globally," said Dominik Zyskowski, Consulting Director at Espeo Blockchain, a digital consultancy building private blockchains for global enterprises. "Our brand was founded to provide organizations with guidance in moving towards a distributed future since we felt that our blockchain consulting and development capabilities were more than just a technology. For over three years, we have been using Hyperledger Fabric to improve our clients' business processes and drive their efficiency. We cannot wait to utilize our expertise on the matter with other organizations pioneering in distributed ledger technology."

MEDIUM Inc.

"We are very excited and proud that MEDIUM has joined the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger," said Panjong Kim, CEO, MEDIUM Inc. "MEDIUM has built a high-class high-speed blockchain solution with 15,000 TPS leveraging Hyperledger Fabric. We look forward to collaborating with the Hyperledger community on growing the market for this technology and solutions like ours that are putting it to maximum value."

OPEN CERT

"After long months of work on blockchain ecosystems in sensitive environments, the Open Cert certification team is very proud to join the Hyperledger community to help with emerging common standards of data reliability and safety," said Roland Faure, CEO, Open Cert. "In this fast-moving and complex environment, we are glad to contribute to current and future projects in this area."

ROOTCHAIN

"We are excited to join Hyperledger as a general member," said Cynthia Wang, SVP of Rootcloud and CEO of ROOTCHAIN. "ROOTCHAIN is a high-tech platform company dedicated to helping manufacturing enterprises with industrial blockchain technology. Through the integration of blockchain technologies with the industrial Internet, ROOTCHAIN provides manufacturing enterprises with blockchain-based public service platforms and innovative solutions such as intelligent production, collaboration in supply chain and logistics, anti-counterfeiting, and shared manufacturing. Hyperledger projects are widely used around the world in many industries, providing a secure, stable, and reliable foundation and rich ecosystem to us."

Siemens

"Joining the Hyperledger community is a logical step for us," said Andreas Kind, Vice President Cybersecurity Technology at Siemens AG. "While integrating trust technology into industrial infrastructures of our small, medium and large customers, the open source blockchain approach of Hyperledger lets us perfectly tailor our solutions to individual needs."

