Cordelio Power Announces Appointment of COO and New Team Members

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Cordelio Power is pleased to announce that Paul Rapp has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Paul previously served as Cordelio's VP, Project Development & Operations since joining Cordelio in 2019. Paul has worked in the renewable power industry for over 30 years, with deep experience in project operations, development and construction during his previous tenures at Alterra Power, Plutonic Power, and BC Hydro.

Cordelio has also recently added several other key team members, including:

Brenda LeMay VP, Origination & Structuring

Joe Stevens Senior Director, Engineering & Construction

Clayton Robinson Director, Transmission

Mac Lowry Director, Project Development

"I'd like to welcome all of our new team members, who are now fully engaged in managing the growth of our wind and solar portfolios in MISO and other markets," said Cordelio's CEO, John Carson. "We're also very pleased to confirm Paul Rapp as Cordelio's Chief Operating Officer. Paul's expertise and leadership provide a strong link between our current operations and our growth."

Cordelio is a renewable power producer managing over 1,000 MW of renewable generation assets across North America, including 396 MW of wind and solar projects in Ontario (51%-owned by Cordelio) plus a 656 MW (net) wind and solar portfolio stake owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"). Cordelio also owns (wholly and through a joint venture) a growth pipeline of over 5,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects in the western and midwestern US. Cordelio carries out its operations and growth activities by working with all stakeholders in an efficient, safe and environmentally responsible manner. Cordelio is wholly owned by CPP Investments.

