Vanguard Charitable Appoints Rebecca Moffett as President

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021­ /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Charitable, a leading U.S. nonprofit organization and sponsor of donor-advised funds (DAFs), today announced the appointment of Rebecca Moffett as its new president, effective November 1, 2021. Moffett will be the third president in the nonprofit's history and succeeds Jane Greenfield, who successfully led the organization since 2015.

Throughout Moffett's 16-year tenure at Vanguard Charitable, she has held multiple leadership roles touching all aspects of Vanguard Charitable's business. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategic Planning Officer, working alongside Greenfield in setting and implementing Vanguard Charitable's short-term and long-term strategic plans. This resulted in Vanguard Charitable evolving into a top grantmaker, issuing more than $12 billion in grants since inception and a stunning $1.7b last year alone.

"Rebecca Moffett embodies the values of Vanguard Charitable. As a leader for more than a decade, she has worked tirelessly to find innovative ways to push forward the mission of Vanguard Charitable and inspire strategic philanthropy," said John J. Brennan, Chairman of Vanguard Charitable. "As we welcome Rebecca into her new role, we also recognize the tremendous contributions of Jane Greenfield. Under her visionary leadership, Vanguard Charitable attained new heights of impact for our donors and the worthy causes that they support."

Prior to beginning her career at Vanguard Charitable, Moffett earned a Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph's University and later earned a Master of Business Administration from the institution.

"I am honored to be appointed to succeed Jane Greenfield as president. I am passionate about carrying on the strategic vision and infrastructure Jane developed and carried out," said Rebecca Moffett. "My time at Vanguard Charitable has left me with a steadfast belief: Philanthropy changes the world, one life at a time, and it takes an effort from all of us. This belief will be my guiding principle in my new role as president."

Greenfield, who previously served as a principal at Vanguard, will rejoin the firm's Institutional Investor Group as a member of its senior leadership team. Vanguard, one of the world's largest investment management companies, founded Vanguard Charitable as an independently operated nonprofit in 1997.

"My time at Vanguard Charitable has been transformative, personally and professionally. Philanthropy is an incredibly powerful tool for good, and it is imperative for leaders to cultivate giving ecosystems that aid donors in their missions," said Jane Greenfield. "I am incredibly pleased to welcome Rebecca into her new role. She is uniquely qualified to advance Vanguard Charitable and philanthropy."

For more information about Vanguard Charitable, please visit www.vanguardcharitable.org .

About Vanguard Charitable

Vanguard Charitable is a leading U.S. nonprofit organization that fulfills its mission to increase philanthropic giving by administering a donor-advised fund—a tax-effective way to consolidate, accrue, and grant assets to charity. Since it was founded by Vanguard [1] in 1997 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization, Vanguard Charitable has granted more than $12 billion to charity. More information is available at vanguardcharitable.org.

[1] Although Vanguard provides certain investment management and administrative services to Vanguard Charitable pursuant to a service agreement, Vanguard Charitable is not a program or activity of Vanguard. A majority of Vanguard Charitable' s trustees are independent of Vanguard.

View original content:

SOURCE Vanguard Charitable