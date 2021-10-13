Pega Smart Investigate Supports New Global Messaging Standard for Payment Investigations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, announced enhancements to Pega Smart Investigate™ that help enable banks to support the ISO 20022 standard that governs how payment data will be communicated between financial institutions. As banks grapple with how to implement this critical global standard before the SWIFT adoption date of 2022 and migration deadline of 2025, Pega is helping future-proof banking operations and ease the transition to the new standard by offering an industry leading ISO 20022 compliant payment exceptions software to the market.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

Using a common open language, ISO 20022 will help enable banks more easily communicate payment data as well as process and resolve payment exceptions on behalf of their clients. Currently, the underlying data required to resolve exceptions is sent separately – often in email, free-format SWIFT, and other unstructured formats – which slows down the transaction and delays the resolution of payment exceptions.

As a market leader in payment exceptions management, Pega Smart Investigate enhancements will help enable users to easily adopt ISO 20022 messages into their workflows so they can process data between inbound and outbound communication formats. Users can implement Pega Smart Investigate ISO 20022 and SWIFT CBPR+ support out of the box or customize a specific ISO 20022 message model to help accommodate local market standards. Synced with the latest SWIFT standards supporting multiple financial communications, banks can effortlessly work between message type (MT) and ISO message formats without disrupting workflow.

Pega Smart Investigate is an end-to-end case management system for payment exceptions used by more than 25 of the world's largest global financial institutions. For almost 20 years, it has provided global banks with case management, process automation, and integrated support for SWIFT initiatives, including MT/FIN, SWIFTNet, ISO, CBPR+, gpi, and gpi case resolution (gCase). The scalable solution works across payment operations to manage transaction exceptions by automating the inquiry and exception management activities between departments, such as wire transfers, foreign exchanges, and securities.

The enhanced ISO 20022 version of Pega Smart Investigate is available today. For more information, visit pega.com/industries/financial-services/corporate-smart-investigate.

Quotes & Commentary:

"As the deadline to comply with the ISO 20022 standard rapidly approaches and more payments system operators announce their migration plans, financial institutions face firm compliance deadlines, and the time to act is now," said Marc Andrews, vice president, financial services, Pegasystems. "Pega helps ease this transition quickly and future-proofs initiatives as new standards arise to enhance the process and quality of the client banking experience."

Supporting Resources

About Pega

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Erin Zwirn

Pegasystems Inc.

erin.zwirn@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.