New Acosta Report Finds Consumers Dining Out More, Shares Other Dining Behaviors and Restaurant Predictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its fifth edition of The Why? Behind the Dine, the Company's first research report providing foodservice-specific insights since its acquisition of the CORE Group in June 2021.

Acosta's research, bolstered by the combined resources and expertise of its new division, CORE Foodservice, finds many consumers are now carrying out (27%) or eating drive thru (23%) more than they were pre-pandemic, as motivation to cook at home decreases.

"It is no secret that COVID-19 upended foodservice, but the industry is expected to rebound within the next three to four years," said John Goodman, CEO of CORE Foodservice. "Research by Technomic indicates restaurants and bars are likely to recover as early as 2024, due in large part to diners' increased interest in finding high quality, safe and cost-efficient alternatives to home-cooked meals. The road to recovery will be difficult however, as restaurants now face significant operational challenges caused by widespread labor shortages and rising food costs."

Acosta's research provides in-depth insight into consumer dining behaviors and breaks down COVID-19-related challenges currently affecting the foodservice industry.

Consumer Restaurant Preferences

Over half of consumers (51%) say they go out to eat when they do not feel like cooking. Most of those eating out do so at least twice a month (60-70%).

When dining in restaurants, a majority of consumers order seafood dishes (35%). When ordering carry-out, most stick to classics like pizza and breadsticks (69%).

New Dining Experiences

Seventy-five percent of shoppers say they have recently eaten carry-out, dined at a restaurant and/or eaten prepared foods from the grocery store. When ordering out, consumers are increasingly interested in experiential dining options.

Pandemic-Changed Dining Habits

Consumers' overall dining experiences have changed as a result of the pandemic.

About half of consumers say they feel more comfortable eating out now that vaccines are readily available, but as COVID-19 infections continue to rise nearly 50% of shoppers say they will either stop going out to eat entirely or switch to carry-out or delivery. Twenty-three percent of shoppers say they will dine out regardless.

Restaurant Industry Challenges

Restaurants are currently faced with pandemic-caused challenges including labor shortages and ongoing demand for safety protocols. Over half of diners say they want continued COVID-19 safety precautions in restaurants, including mask requirements for kitchen and wait staff.

Rising food costs are also a concern for restaurants and consumers alike, with 44% of diners noticing higher menu prices.

Acosta's The Why? Behind The Dine report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted between August 1, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

Acosta's newest

