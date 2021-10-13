NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, announced it has redesigned key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows for traders and supply managers.

MediaMath Puts Marketers in Control of Their Advertising Stacks; Enhanced Demand Side Platform Purpose Built for Signal-Agnostic, Flexible, Transparent Programmatic Ad Buying

Chief marketing and financial officers demand more control and flexibility, which requires solutions that fit their specific business and marketing models. Traders need to save time, which requires a user experience that delivers fast, flexible workflows. The latest upgrades to MediaMath's industry leading demand-side platform enable marketers to make effective choices and maximize their ROI, while providing traders with 'easy button' functionalities, plus oversight and control. The enhanced platform design meets the needs of a broad range of engagement models and optionality, enabling simplified execution and optimization of every aspect of their digital ad campaigns.

"Traditional programmatic advertising was built on the promise of choice and innovation, but as it has grown over the last 15 years, it has become a complex and fragmented ecosystem. This has been further exasperated by the creation of walled gardens, which restrict control and lack transparency," said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath. "If brands and agencies truly want to drive efficiency, neither walled gardens nor the old/traditional programmatic are the best path forward."

The MediaMath platform is purpose-built around individual requirements, making it easy for brands and agencies to maximize the return on their marketing investment across a complicated digital landscape and maintain addressability as the industry prepares for the end of the third-party cookie.

Future-Focused Approach to Addressability

MediaMath is committed to preserving the open internet and finding a path forward for brands and their agencies that shepherds them through the complexity and wastefulness of traditional programmatic advertising while also avoiding the restrictions and limited control of walled gardens. MediaMath's identity stack offers addressability support today and prepares users for third-party cookie deprecation in the future. To support radical transparency, SOURCE provides a new signal and data foundation that allows for better supply-path optimization and algorithm decisioning, enabling more effective choices in a complicated digital landscape while improving spend performance.

A Flexible, Responsive, and Performant Platform

MediaMath's updated omnichannel platform features evolving functionality to grow and develop in tandem with customers' needs. Specifically, the MediaMath platform is built atop a modular tech stack and flexible APIs so brands or agencies can activate their assets, automate features to optimize campaigns, and transact natively on a broad range of signals, all while maintaining full control over their data.

Responsive user experience: MediaMath's platform is built to help traders diagnose problems, accelerate performance, and reduce errors. Strategizing and managing inventory supply is made easy with layered screens, deal bulk editing, enhanced insight into incoming bid requests, and granular supply path optimization capabilities. Campaign activation and management are more streamlined with troubleshooting strategies, and intelligent charts to curate campaigns visually. Oversight and monitoring are optimized with enterprise controls for more precise team management.

Automated decisioning: Automated functionality reduces launch times by 30%. Performance is more powerful with dynamic budget allocation, which isolates problems and offers high-performing budget changes. This feature ensures the best strategies are always funded, while saving traders time. Additionally, automated rules, presets, and settings – which can be applied across groups of users, supply, and campaigns – streamline campaign management.

Future-proofed design: Designed to grow as customers grow, MediaMath's platform is built on a modular tech stack with full control via APIs so brands can tailor their workflows, campaign intake and syndication, and integration with preferred identity partners. Additionally, marketers can activate their proprietary data to customize the bidding algorithm, or MediaMath can build an entirely bespoke model for maximum use of a brand's first-party assets.

The SOURCE framework continues to gain more recognition from the ad tech ecosystem, with new partners continually being added. Since the start of 2020, MediaMath announced the addition of several partners to its effort to drive an accountable and commercially aligned supply chain, including LiveRamp, Merkle, LiveIntent, Digilant, GroupM, IRIS.TV, HUMAN, Disney+ Hotstar, TVSquared, Comscore, Spaceback and SuperAwesome. There are now more than 80 SSP partners participating in MediaMath's enhanced transparency roadmap.

"Four years ago, we made a conscious effort to get more involved with omnichannel buying. After significant research and discussions with our trusted suppliers, we concluded that MediaMath was the best choice in the industry, specifically the benefits of SOURCE as a modernized ecosystem," said Richard Brandolino, Head of Marketing Innovation and Programmatic Media at IBM. "As we started getting deeper into programmatic, we discovered – as have many other brands – that we didn't have visibility into the supply chain as a whole, and that lack of transparency was resolved when we implemented SOURCE. We've been able to work with MediaMath to solve our business needs and fully control our supply chain decisions to create meaningful omnichannel connections with consumers."

"MediaMath has long been an innovator in the omnichannel programmatic space and was one of the early adopters of LiveRamp's people-based, pseudonymous identifier: RampID," said Travis Clinger, SVP Addressability and Ecosystem, LiveRamp. "MediaMath was quick to recognize the advantages available from targeting and measuring across all channels at the person- or household-level, including superior frequency management, creative decisioning, and overall performance when compared to devices. We've enjoyed helping to power their vision and are excited to see continued innovation from MediaMath."

MediaMath is the demand-side platform that offers the most powerful off-the-shelf and custom capabilities for brands to reach and influence customers and prospects on any screen, making it possible for the world's leading advertisers and their agency partners to deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath is leading an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

