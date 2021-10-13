Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its third quarter 2021 earnings on October 27, 2021, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) on October 27, 2021.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-877-505-7644, or by listening to the webcast on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank . A replay of the call will be available through November 27, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (passcode: 10161136) and on the company's website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 31 branches and 70 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

