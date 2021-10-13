Bitdefender Named a Strong Performer in Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Report by Leading Research Firm

According to the Report, Bitdefender is the Best Fit for Companies that Need a Reliable and Easy-to-Use Offering

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Strong Performer in the first market evaluation of extended detection and response (XDR) security providers. The report, "The Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers Q4 2021¹," is an in-depth evaluation of 14 vendors across 10 criteria including Product Vision, Detection, Threat Hunting, Commercial Model, Planned Enhancements and more.

In the report, Forrester notes, Bitdefender "is the best fit for companies that need a reliable and easy-to-use offering." The report further states "Bitdefender combines endpoint and network telemetry and alerts for detection and investigation, with response capabilities for endpoint. The vendor gives customers incredible transparency and works closely with the community to improve its product security."

"We are pleased Forrester has recognized Bitdefender as a Strong Performer for XDR, and we believe this recognition highlights our technology innovation and ease-of-use in helping businesses become more cyber resilient," said Steve Kelley, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Our XDR solution builds on our long-standing strengths in endpoint detection and response (EDR) with the addition of powerful cross-endpoint correlation and analytics. Bitdefender offers a rapid 'on ramp' to XDR for customers seeking to detect and respond faster to increasingly advanced and stealthy cybersecurity threats."

Forrester evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone Ultra, the company's unified security platform for endpoint protection (EPP), EDR and advanced risk analytics managed from a single console. The eXtended Endpoint Detection and Response (XEDR) capabilities of GravityZone Ultra support organization-level event correlation and network traffic analysis powered by advanced threat intelligence.

Additional findings from the report include:

Ranked as "Differentiated" in the Commercial Model criterion -- According to the report, Bitdefender is differentiated among vendors evaluated in the criterion of Commercial Model.

Commercial Model refers to XDR product availability, pricing and telemetry. Bitdefender ranked among the highest for XDR product strategy. Bitdefender XEDR is available today and scales based on an organization's immediate and future needs. The technology is built on the company's industry leading EDR platform and telemetry leveraging hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting endpoint threat data worldwide.

Ranked as "Differentiated" in the Product Security criterion -- According to the report, Bitdefender is differentiated among vendors evaluated in the criterion of Product Security.

Product Security refers to the XDR product's development using secure coding practices, security testing, vendor vulnerability disclosure policies, and software bill of materials (SBOM). Bitdefender GravityZone and its XEDR capabilities are designed and built from the ground up by a large team of expert engineers, software architects and mathematicians.

Ranked "on par" in six criterion including product vision -- Bitdefender ranked on par among vendors evaluated in the criterion of Product Vision, Detection, Visibility, Investigation, Threat Hunting and Planned Enhancements.

Bitdefender GravityZone and its XEDR capabilities leverage 30 security layers including pioneering antimalware, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and cross-endpoint correlation to prevent, detect and respond to breaches throughout the entire attack kill chain. These capabilities enable in-house security operations to build greater cyber resilience for the organizations they support. They also enhance Bitdefender managed detection and response (MDR) services to provide greater visibility and incident context during investigations, accelerating threat validation and response actions.

Bitdefender continues to lead globally recognized independent technology evaluations. In the 2021 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations for enterprise, the company achieved the highest number of detections (including 100 percent detection for Linux systems) of the 29 participating cybersecurity vendors. GravityZone achieved a 99.9% protection rate with the fewest false alarms among the top performers in the March-June 2021 AV-Comparatives Business Security Test. Bitdefender GravityZone also earned four prestigious AV-TEST Best Protection awards in 2021, demonstrating superiority in detecting and stopping Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware and zero-day vulnerabilities during rigorous testing.

Forrester Analyst and report author Allie Mellen wrote in another recent report², "XDR providers will be limited or enabled by the EDR on which they are based. Choose your XDR based on an EDR with high efficacy detections, strong third-party partnerships or extended native capabilities, and automated response recommendations."

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers Q4 2021 report, visit: https://businessresources.bitdefender.com/forrester-xdr-wave-report.

