Quantum Metric Wins Google Cloud Cross Industry Customer Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , a pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced that it has received a Google Cloud Cross Industry Customer Award. This award was presented at global digital experience, Google Cloud Next '21, on October 12.

Quantum Metric was recognized for the company's achievements with Google Cloud, having demonstrated innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation. Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Quantum Metric processes over 1 billion user sessions per month, enabling businesses to transform their digital experiences and better serve their customers.

"Every day we prioritize helping enterprises efficiently streamline and scale their digital customer experiences and are proud to work with partners, like Google Cloud, that help make this possible," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Google Cloud is not just a technology partner, they are an extension of our team, allowing us to collaborate with industry-leading experts and empower our customers to outpace market standards for the digital experience. We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Google Cloud."

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

