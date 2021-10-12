HITEC Recognizes Tech Industry Trailblazers as Hall of Fame Inductees During the HITEC Awards Ceremony

HITEC Recognizes Tech Industry Trailblazers as Hall of Fame Inductees During the HITEC Awards Ceremony

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC announced today the four 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. This recognition celebrates the careers and legacy of these impactful leaders.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council)

Inductees will be recognized with this prestigious award during the virtual HITEC Awards Ceremony on December 2.

HITEC is proud to recognize the following industry giants into the HITEC Hall of Fame:

Timothy Campos , former Chief Executive Officer, Woven , former Chief Executive Officer, Woven

Jose "Pepe" Gomez , Services Global Business Leader, Cloud and Service Provider Segment, Schneider Electric , Services Global Business Leader, Cloud and Service Provider Segment, Schneider Electric

Miriam Hernandez-Kakol , former Principal & Global Head of Management Consulting Practice, KPMG , former Principal & Global Head of Management Consulting Practice, KPMG

Lúcia Soares , Managing Director, Global Investment Resources Technology, The Carlyle Group , Managing Director, Global Investment Resources Technology, The Carlyle Group

This exclusive recognition celebrates the success of Hispanic technology leaders who have achieved the highest levels of professional success and who have a strong commitment to helping lift up the next generation of leaders and who have left a lasting legacy of service to HITEC and the Latinx community.

Since its inception, HITEC has developed a strong and dynamic network of leading technology executives from across the globe. In addition to the impact these individuals have bestowed to the technology industry, these leaders have also engaged in meaningful ways with the HITEC community.

"These leaders embody HITEC's commitment of service and leadership," said HITEC President Omar Duque. "Through their work and example, they have already left an indelible legacy on our mission to help develop the next generation of technology leaders who happen to be Hispanic ," Duque said.

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

To view the full list of the HITEC Hall of Fame, please visit https://hitecglobal.org/page/2020HITECHallofFame

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HITEC