Game On: Secret Cinema Presents Arcane

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, world-renowned game developer and publisher, Riot Games, and the pioneers of immersive storytelling, Secret Cinema, announce a partnership to bring its first video game based experience to Los Angeles. Gaming and in-life entertainment will collide this November via a real-life narrative experience themed to the highly anticipated television series Arcane, which premieres November 6th at 7pm (PT) on Netflix.

Secret Cinema Presents Arcane

Riot Games and Secret Cinema will immerse players directly into the world of Arcane. Equipped with bespoke backstories and missions, the line between actors and audience will be truly blurred as players explore the dark and dangerous underworld and encounter its inhabitants—the strange, the sinister and sometimes even the friendly. Players will undertake perilous missions, evade the Piltover Enforcers, survive and thrive, with each choice impacting how the story ends.

Tickets go on sale October 14, 2021 at 12pm (PDT), with prices starting from $70 + booking fees. Fans can register their interest for tickets now with the experience opening on November 21, 2021, for a limited run. Riot Games and Secret Cinema fans can purchase early access tickets via presale on October 13th at 12pm (PDT).

Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games: "For the launch of Arcane, we really wanted to find the right partner who shared our vision for bringing such a rich IP and to life in an interactive, immersive way. Bringing players new, authentic out-of-game experiences that tie back to the narrative of the show is a first for us, and something we are incredibly excited to share with players as we expand to entertainment."

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret Cinema comments: "Secret Cinema and Riot Games have at their heart the same magic - both formats give people permission to plausibly take on a new identity. Our partnership will build a world that the fans already know intimately, but which they can now for the first time engage and play out a story line unique to this production. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities for real-world live action game play and storytelling - in a way we are inventing a whole new format."

The Secret Cinema Presents Arcane experience is the latest endeavor in Riot Games' effort to craft a global celebration for gamers and fans of the League of Legends IP for the launch of Arcane. Players will be at the center of a first-of-its-kind launch experience, blending entertainment, competition and community in a whole new way.

Originally rooted in bringing films to life through 360° experiences in London, Secret Cinema has continued to immerse audiences in the heart of much loved storylines from Moulin Rouge, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Blade Runner, Casino Royale and many more, with the latter becoming the brand's first international show in Shanghai in 2019.

Secret Cinema has delighted audiences for over a decade with its ground-breaking event format that combines music, art, and theatre through the prism of iconic and beloved films, TV and music adaptations, and now for the first time, the world of gaming. This pioneering approach to blurring the boundaries between performance and participation will continue in a never before experienced way, thanks to the partnership with Riot Games.

To date, Secret Cinema has reinvented and brought 76 films to life and in 2019 made the move into TV, with an adaptation of the cult Netflix original series, Stranger Things. Following the success of this show in London, Secret Cinema took this one step further and last year collaborated with Netflix to adapt the London show into the groundbreaking Covid-safe live event, Stranger Things: The "Drive-Into'' Experience in downtown Los Angeles. This entirely new approach to interactive theatre took fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic scenes, all from the safety of their own cars across a 60+ minute experience. The sell-out show attracted over 300 thousand people and landed rave reviews.

About Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema are the global pioneers of immersive storytelling. Created by Fabien Riggall in 2007, Secret Cinema has revolutionized the way audiences experience culture and nightlife. The audience become characters in richly imagined, immersive worlds. From grassroots film screenings in abandoned London buildings, to outdoor festivals and large scale productions in vacant and abandoned spaces, Secret Cinema has regenerated entire areas it has staged its productions in.

At Secret Cinema, the boundaries between performers and audience, set and reality, are constantly shifting. These experiences explore one of the forgotten pleasures in a time with constant access to information: secrets. Fusing music, art, theatre, and dance, Secret Cinema creates unique spaces for social encounters, adventures and discoveries where the world's greatest films and TV adaptations come to life and satisfies a desire to fill the void left by an over-saturated technological world.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more.

Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," "25 Best Companies to Work in Technology," "100 Best Workplaces for Millennials," and "50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility."

