Pair of 35-year-old Machines Earn Top Honors in UniMac Longevity Contest

RIPON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UniMac's quest to find the oldest model still in service has ended at Zengeler Cleaners in Chicago. The legendary cleaner won the contest with a pair of 35-year-old washer-extractors that run six days a week.

Zengeler Cleaners owners, Mike and Tom Zengeler in front of their award-winning 35-year-old UniMac washer-extractors.

"As expected, our Longevity Contest delivered a plethora of machines still in service from a variety of vintages," said Steve Bowie, General Manager of the On-Premises Laundry Segment for Alliance Laundry Systems. "In the end, Zengeler Cleaners stood alone with their pair of UniMac machines boasting an impressive run."

Zengeler Cleaners has a rich history of its own dating back to 1857, having survived and thrived through two World Wars and the Great Chicago Fire. The two 65-pound washer-extractors are critical players for the business, coming online each day at 5 am and running through 3 pm.

For fifth generation owner, Tom Zengeler, the decision to go with UniMac 35 years ago was more than a purchase, it was an investment in the brand as a foundational part of the business.

"One thing is certain: we simply can't have a machine go down," Tom said. "The UniMac duo has become that important to the success of our business."

As winners of the contest, Zengeler Cleaners will receive a new UniMac washer-extractor and matching tumble dryer to help them increase capacity at their facilities.

With new machines on the way, does that mean the 35-year-old models will get a well-deserved retirement?

"No way … that's just not going to happen," Tom said. "Our UniMac machines are way too important to the success of our business."

To learn more about the UniMac Longevity Contest and read a story about Zengeler Cleaners, visit unimac.com/zengeler. For more on Zengeler Cleaners, visit their website at zengelercleaners.com.

About UniMac

We know how seriously you take your business. That's why we're just as passionate about ours. UniMac is the world's leading commercial laundry machine manufacturer of on-premises equipment. Our commercial laundry products are built for durable performance that exceeds the demands of any on-premises laundry environment. We introduce innovations aimed specifically at reducing your costs and maximizing your throughput. Our products, built to provide laundry solutions to industries of all types and sizes, are backed by the largest, most knowledgeable distributor and support network. And we offer customized, in-house financial solutions through UniMac Funding to help make world-class performance affordable for any budget. That's how we deliver the industry's lowest total cost of ownership. And that's why no one else is even close.

About Zengeler Cleaners

A. W. Zengeler Cleaners is one of America's oldest and largest dry-cleaning companies. It is owned and operated by the fifth generation of the same family that started the business in 1857. Our eight (8) stores are located in Deerfield, Hubbard Woods, Libertyville (with 2 stores), Northbrook, Northfield, Winnetka, and Long Grove. The key to our success is the fact over thirty of our employees each have more than 20 years of service. We take great care of each other, so we can take great care of you, our customer.



Our professionals take great pride in helping you look your best, and we guarantee your satisfaction. We've earned the trust of generations of area families because we set a higher standard in fabric care.



