Bambuser CEO Joins Zenith DREAMHERS To Shed Light on Women and Diversity

MADRID, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser CEO Maryam Ghahremani has been invited by Zenith, one of LVMH's Maisons to join the exclusive DREAMHERS campaign in Madrid.

Established in 2020, Zenith DREAMHERS is a platform where visionary, independent and inspirational women from all walks of life have their voices and passions heard.

After winning the LVMH Innovation Award and signing a master agreement with the LVMH Group, Bambuser's CEO was invited by Zenith to join the 'Meet the DREAMHERS' event with some of the world's most accomplished women.

Maryam joined a panel alongside artist Teresa Juevas, chef Amandine Chaignot, ballerina Precious Adams, fashion retail pioneer Ghizlan Guenez, influencer and beauty entrepreneur Laura Noltemeyer, as well as medical professional and former Miss Switzerland Laetitia Guarino.

Taking place in a private location in Madrid, Maryam's participation focused on women in the 21st century and the need for more inclusiveness and equal rights.

"As the CEO of a fast-growing and world-leading tech company with 70% women in management and 55% of women in leadership roles representing over 25 nationalities, I am very honoured to be invited by Zenith and LVMH to share my personal experiences to inspire and encourage increased diversity in our industry," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

DREAMHERS marks the beginning of a new chapter for Zenith and its unique approach to women's watches, as it celebrates those who share its "Time to Reach Your Star" philosophy. It's a call to action to women all over the world to chase their dreams, no matter what obstacles lie ahead. Zenith looks forward to sharing their unique stories with its audience and introducing more DREAMHERS in the coming months.

About Bambuser



Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

About ZENITH: TIME TO REACH YOUR STAR



Zenith exists to inspire individuals to pursue their dreams and make them come true – against all odds. Since its establishment in 1865, Zenith became the first watch manufacture in the modern sense of the term, and its watches have accompanied extraordinary figures that dreamt big and strived to achieve the impossible – from Louis Blériot's history-making flight across the English Channel to Felix Baumgartner's record-setting stratospheric free-fall jump. Zenith is also highlighting visionary and trailblazing women – past and present – by celebrating their accomplishments and creating the DREAMHERS platform where women share their experiences and inspire others to fulfill their dreams.

Zenith exclusively uses its own in-house developed and manufactured movements across all of its watches. Since the creation of the El Primero in 1969, the world's first automatic chronograph calibre, Zenith has gone on to master the complication with even more precision, capable of measurements to the closest 1/10th of a second in the most recent Chronomaster lines, and 1/100th of a second in the DEFY collection. Zenith has been shaping the future of Swiss watchmaking since 1865, accompanying those who dare to challenge themselves and break barriers. The time to reach your star is now.

