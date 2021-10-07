Soundcore Launches Next Generation Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today announced the Liberty 3 Pro, the latest true wireless model in its flagship Liberty lineup. The Liberty 3 Pro features HearID ANC that automatically monitors outside ambient noise levels in real time as well as in-ear pressure to tailor noise cancellation to match the situation. Combining an immersive sound experience with touch control, the Liberty 3 Pro earbuds utilize an upgraded dual driver configuration - the latest Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 (ACAA) and Fusion Comfort technology in a compact and stylish form factor.

Soundcore's new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple

"The Liberty 3 Pro is the culmination of years of enhancements to our headphone line and the best sounding model to date, with the added benefit of our auto-adapting HearID ANC," said Steven Yang, Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "We worked with 20 Grammy Award winning audio producers to achieve the best sounding TWS earbuds we've ever made. The Liberty 3 Pro boasts a significant breakthrough in sound quality, reproducing dynamic audio, no matter the genre with powerful bass and crisp treble."

Personalized Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The Liberty 3 Pro features HearID ANC, capable of automatically customizing noise reduction based on outside conditions while creating a unique, tailor-made sound profile by analyzing in-ear pressure for the most precise and comfortable experience.

Improved Sound Performance

The upgraded ACAA 2.0 offers a coaxial-aligned acoustic architecture with a Knowles balanced armature driver that is married to a 10.6mm dynamic driver, which delivers sound with even greater detail and zero distortion for the best listening experience. The LDAC codec, when used with compatible devices, transfers three times the amount of data versus standard Bluetooth formats, and provides a high-resolution audio experience for listeners. Additionally, in order to personalize the listening experience and tune the sound even further to an individual, users can use the HearID sound function in the Soundcore app, which, after performing a simple "hearing test," can boost frequencies independently that are lacking for each ear.

New Stylish Design with Fusion Comfort

Thanks to its Fusion Comfort technology, Liberty 3 Pro features an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit with silicone ear wings which include an air pressure relief structure to combat wearing discomfort. Additionally, 30% smaller than the Liberty 2 Pro, they have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Availability and Pricing

The Liberty 3 Pro will be offered in four trending colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple. The Liberty 3 Pro will be available on October 7th for $169.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK; €159.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $199.99 CAD in Canada.



KEY FEATURES

ACAA 2.0 with Knowles Balanced Armature driver and 10.6mm dynamic driver.

HearID ANC for customizable usage scenarios

LDAC, AAC and SBC codec for best sounding music

Two transparency modes enhance the outside noises without removing earbuds.

Upto 8-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on ( at 60% vol. )

Wireless charging compatible case with 32-hour battery (with ANC off) and 24-hour battery (with ANC on) as well as USB-C charging.

Anker Fast Charging technology - 15 minutes charging earbuds = 3 hours of playtime

6-mic AI uplink noise reduction helps minimize background noise during calls

Customizable user touch controls for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

Bluetooth version - 5.2

Waterproof rating – IPX4

Available in Four Colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple

Earbud size // Case size – 0.69" x 1.11" x 1.05" // 2.79" x 2.18" x 1.10"

Earbud weight / Case weight – 0.21 oz // 1.55 oz

Hi-resolution product images for the Liberty 3 Pro can be found at https://bit.ly/Liberty3ProPressKit

About Soundcore

Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com .

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, home security and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.com .

Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand.

