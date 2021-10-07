Allegiant Brings Families The Opportunity To Connect With The New Comedy Adventure Ron's Gone Wrong Collaboration Features a National Sweepstakes, On-Board Surprises and the Film's Heroic Duo Featured on a Special Allegiant Aircraft this Fall

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT), 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation are celebrating the power of true connection with the release of Ron's Gone Wrong, a new animated adventure comedy debuting in theaters on Oct. 22.

From late September through November, Allegiant customers and fans can join the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron – a walking, talking digitally-connected device whose malfunctions lead to a hilarious, perilous action-packed adventure - through special inflight features and surprises, and an online sweepstakes*.

Fans can watch the skies for a special Ron's Gone Wrong-themed aircraft, featuring larger-than-life images of the film's heroic duo on the fuselage.

Media: Time-lapse video of the aircraft transformation and photos are available for download here

On board every Allegiant flight, passengers will go behind-the-scenes with filmmaker Sarah Smith in an exclusive feature interview in the airline's Sunseeker Magazine. Flyers will also enjoy fun surprises like movie-themed napkins and a special Ron's Gone Wrong kids' snack pack, available for inflight purchase while supplies last. Allegiant will donate $1 from every Ron's Gone Wrong snack pack purchase from Sept. 9 through Oct. 9, 2021 to Make-A-Wish®.

Celebrating the film's theme of taking time away from technology to make a true connection, Allegiant is offering families their own opportunity to reconnect by presenting the Disconnect to Reconnect Flyaway Sweepstakes. From Oct. 4 -22, fans can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 in travel vouchers for tickets to the Allegiant vacation destination of their choice, tickets to see Ron's Gone Wrong in their local theater, and a $100 Visa gift card for a family night out (or in!). Five additional winners will receive a $500 voucher for tickets to the Allegiant destination of their choice. Fans can enter the sweepstakes online at Allegiant.com/RonsGoneWrong.

"Allegiant is all about providing affordable, nonstop travel as a means for connection – bringing families and friends together for vacations and special experiences with those who matter most," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "We're excited to team up with the fantastic new movie Ron's Gone Wrong and share in the adventure, as well as its resonant themes of valuing friendship and finding true connection in an increasingly wired world."

* About the Disconnect to Reconnect Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. The Disconnect to Reconnect Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who have reached the age of majority. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends October 22, 2021. Subject to complete Official Rules available at Allegiant.com/RonsGoneWrong.

About Ron's Gone Wrong

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. "Ron's Gone Wrong" features the voices of Zach Galifianakis ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Jack Dylan Grazer ("Shazam!"), Ed Helms ("The Office"), Olivia Colman ("The Crown"), Justice Smith ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Rob Delaney ("Deadpool 2"), Kylie Cantrall ("Gabby Duran and the Unsittables"), Ricardo Hurtado ("The Goldbergs"), Marcus Scribner ("Black-ish"), Thomas Barbusca ("Chad"). The film is directed by Sarah Smith ("Arthur Christmas") and Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on "Cars 3" and "The Good Dinosaur") with Octavio E. Rodriguez (story artist on "Coco" and "The Incredibles 2") co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham ("Arthur Christmas," "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm") & Smith. Julie Lockhart ("Shaun the Sheep Movie," "The Pirates! Band of Misfits"), also a co-founder of Locksmith, and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

