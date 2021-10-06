PureWest Announces First Scope 1 and 2 Carbon Neutral Responsibly Sourced Gas Offering PureWest's TrustWell Platinum rating, coupled with targeted carbon management strategies, guarantees customers the most responsible product on the market today

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWest Energy, LLC, through its affiliate, Ultra Resources, Inc. ("PureWest"), a leading ESG-focused independent natural gas producer with operations in the Rocky Mountain region, announced today the first-ever scope 1 and 2 carbon neutral offering of certified responsibly sourced gas ("RSG").

The first-of-its-kind offering combines PureWest's certified RSG with high quality, verified and registered carbon offsets, providing PureWest's customers with the market's cleanest, most responsibly sourced natural gas available.

"Our scope 1 and 2 carbon-neutral RSG further elevates our commitment to industry-leading ESG performance," said PureWest CEO Chris Valdez. "Natural gas is essential to the lower-carbon energy transition, and we want to ensure our customers can rely on us to be the supplier of choice in providing the market with responsible and reliable energy solutions."

Last quarter, PureWest received a platinum rating for 90 of its wells on two pads through the independent evaluation company, Project Canary. Through its comprehensive evaluation of PureWest's operations, Project Canary found that PureWest represents their "best-in-class" tier, which comprises the top 10% of peers. PureWest also received the "Low-methane Verified Attribute Rating" on all wells and conducts continuous and independent monitoring of methane emissions at the well pads. PureWest's 2020 methane intensity rate was 0.04% based on data reported to EPA, which was reduced from 0.12% as reported in 2019. PureWest, Wyoming's top natural gas producer, plans to certify an additional 779 wells on 38 pads by the end of 2021.

The limited remaining Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from the two pads have been offset with the investment in robust and defensible registered carbon offset credits. The initial credits were purchased to cover at least one year of production. These offsets are available for retirement on behalf of the buyer of PureWest's RSG.

"PureWest's leadership in the RSG space has been widely recognized across the energy value chain. Their further commitment to offer carbon neutral RSG with offsets for Scope 1 and 2 emissions creates the highest standard that the market has seen to date. With this step, PureWest has taken the next logical step and has raised the standard for carbon neutral gas that buyers and regulators have been seeking," said Chris Romer CEO of Project Canary.

In addition, given the company's focus on ESG performance, operational transparency, robust risk management and value creation for its stakeholders, PureWest announced a partnership with Enverus in August, to utilize the company's ESG™ Analytics platform.

For more information about purchasing Carbon Neutral RSG from PureWest, contact Uplift Energy Strategy at bday@upliftenergy.com

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

