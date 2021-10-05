Salient CRGT Awarded $207M Contract for Department of Veterans Affairs, Network Engineering, Design, Implementation and Infrastructure Support Leveraging Advances in Mission-Enabling IT Service Delivery to Support this Nations Veterans and their Families.

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT has been awarded a $207M contract by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to design, implement, maintain, operate and improve the VA enterprise network security and network transportation services. This 5-year, single-award task order, named Network Engineering, Design, Implementation and Infrastructure Support (NEDIIS), was awarded as a competitive order under the VA Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) IDIQ contract.

Salient CRGT will support VA Office of Information and Technology (OI&T), IT Operations and Services (ITOPS), Solutions Delivery Division under the offices of Security Engineering (SE) and Infrastructure Engineering and within the Infrastructure Operations Division under the office of Network Operations. Scope of NEDIIS includes technical support to VA Trusted Internet Connection Gateways, Virtual Private Networks, VA Next Generation WAN, VA Network Operations Center, Business Partner Extranet, six VA Corporate Data and supports moving VA IT and telecommunication into the Cloud. Salient CRGT will build upon successes achieved in the previous contract period, to include support of Veteran-focused initiatives like EHRM and the ability to support capacity and availability needs for remote access in response to COVID needs.

VA is the second-largest Federal Department that supports over 19.2 million Veterans in 1,241 Health Care Facilities in the United States and abroad, making VA the largest health care organization across the United States.



"Our unparalleled understanding of VA's complex IT environment and stakeholders provides VA with a proven high-performing team, disciplined and focused on supporting the advancement of this mission-essential program. We are committed to continuing our support to the NEDIIS program for this next contract period with additional mission critical scope and services", said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We are honored to partner with VA to support Veterans who dedicated much of their lives to our nation's prosperity."

Salient CRGT's diverse, hard-working team provides a wide range of technology and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies. We've earned the unwavering trust of our customers, who cite our deep expertise, exceptionally responsive approach, and high-value solutions for consistently ensuring their success. On July 8, 2021, GovernmentCIO, a leading provider of high-end technology and digital solutions to the federal health IT services market that is backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, announced it has agreed to acquire Salient CRGT, from Bridge Growth Partners and Frontenac. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

