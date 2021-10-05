Rittal industrial and IT enclosures, edge computing solutions, enclosure modification milling terminals, and EPLAN computer-aided engineering (CAE) software showcased at Rockwell Automation Fair, November 10-11, Houston, TX, Booth # 1931

Rittal and EPLAN Announce New Industrial Automation, Data Center, and CAE Software Solutions Rittal industrial and IT enclosures, edge computing solutions, enclosure modification milling terminals, and EPLAN computer-aided engineering (CAE) software showcased at Rockwell Automation Fair, November 10-11, Houston, TX, Booth # 1931

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures and EPLAN, the leader in software solutions for machine, plant, and control cabinet engineering, announce the release of new enclosures, Edge technologies, and engineering software. The new releases provide end-to-end integration, versatility in design, and future-proof systems that meet the growing need for IoT capabilities in industrial manufacturing.

Design your electrical schematics using digital twin technology, from virtual to reality with EPLAN’s CAE software. Realize the benefits of secure and protected equipment and controls with Rittal enclosures and Edge solutions. -- Image may be reproduced. Please name Rittal North America as the source.

Rittal introduces the new Perforex MT 2201 - designed to increase efficiency in modification operations by as much as 85% - and their newest Edge IT network/server racks, which exceed expectations for Industry 4.0 applications by harnessing mission-critical data and analytics.

The new EPLAN 2022 Platform features Smart Wiring solutions reduce labor, waste, and costs in the electrical engineering processes and digital twin technology enables automation in the manufacturing of products through 3D designs.

Rittal and EPLAN will unveil their new products and technologies at Rockwell Automation Fair, November 10-11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, booth #1931. Attendees will get an inside look at these fully integrated solutions through a series of live interactive demos, trainings, and presentations.

To schedule an in-booth meeting with our experts or to learn more, contact us via email at rittal@rittal.us or info@eplanusa.com or Register Today!

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. For more information, visit www.rittal.com.

About EPLAN Software & Service GmbH & Co. KG

EPLAN provides software and service solutions in the fields of electrical, automation and mechatronic engineering. For more information, visit www.eplanusa.com.

Together, Rittal and EPLAN can simplify your business, watch the video to learn how.

Media Contact

Theresa Van Den Eeden

Marketing Specialist

224-221-7906

VanDenEeden.T@rittal.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rittal North America, Inc.