Ohio's Military and Federal Spending Generate $40 Billion in Economic Impact and Represent $69 Billion in Total Economic Activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio, the state's private economic development corporation, today announced the results of the first comprehensive economic impact analysis of Ohio's military and federal installations.

The analysis shows the widespread and significant impact of Ohio's military and federal installations reaches every region of the state. The installations generate $40 billion in gross regional product, 110,900 direct jobs, 269,600 indirect and induced jobs, and account for 6 percent of Ohio's economy, representing $69 billion in total economic activity.

"Ohio continues to work aggressively to attract advanced aerospace, defense, and military missions to Ohio, and these new economic numbers point out the amazing breadth of this economic sector in our state," said Governor Mike DeWine. "This is our heritage and our strength, and I believe that our future will be in leading the nation into the aerospace age of the 21st Century."

JobsOhio established a Military Federal Sector in 2020 to support the many federal installations across the state. The economic impact analysis of more than 20 federal installations in Ohio provides a better understanding of the scope and the impact of the sector on the entire state. Installations included in the study were Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans' Affairs and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The results are featured in the Ohio 2021 Military and Federal Factbook. The publication highlights Ohio's installations and overall economic impact the military and federal installations have statewide and regionally.

"Our mission continues to be to make Ohio the most military-friendly state in the country," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "These installations are proof of Ohio's national standing in our steadfast patriotism and support of the men and women of the military, and their families."

"Ohio aspires to be the most military and veteran friendly state in America and creating an environment supportive of federal employees, our military service members and VA healthcare professionals generates an economic ripple across the state," said JP Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio. "This economic impact analysis shows these installations provide a real opportunity to attract new business to our state, help our existing businesses expand, and offer exciting careers to Ohioans."

The report provides an in-depth detailed analysis of how military and federal installations provide a solid base that fuels the local economy, beyond direct spending. Utilizing the REMI PI+ econometric forecasting modeling, the study measures the direct, indirect, and induced economic effects of Ohio's defense industry as well as the trade flow effects occurring between each of the state's six regions.

Regional Impact

Northwest

The Northwest region is home to the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center as well as the Ohio National Guard units who train at Camp Perry and are attached to the Toledo Express Air National Guard Base. Defense-related activities and investment supported roughly 18,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and $1.8 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for 2.62 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $3.3 billion.

Northeast

The 18-county region of Northeast Ohio is home to a variety of military installations, veterans support services, research facilities, and DoD's "4th Estate" functions. Military installations include Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base, and Camp Garfield. Veterans support services include the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center. Research facilities include those at NASA's Glenn Research Center, while the DoD's Defense Finance Accounting Services is located in Cleveland. Defense-related activities and investment supported roughly 108,500 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and $10.6 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for approximately 4.5 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $18.3 billion.

Central

The Central region's Franklin County is home to the Ohio National Guard Headquarters, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Defense Finance Accounting Service-Columbus, Defense Information System Agency, Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, and Columbus VA Ambulatory Center. The region also houses the Air Force Meteorology and Calibration and Boeing Guidance Repair Center, both in Licking County. Defense-related activities and investment supported roughly 75,900 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and $7.6 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for 5.6 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $12.9 billion.

Southwest

The Southwest region is home to Cincinnati Veteran Affairs Medical Center, the Great Lakes U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the Blue Ash Air National Guard Station. Defense-related activities and investment supported roughly 58,600 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and $6.7 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for 5.72 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $12.3 billion.

Southeast

The Southeast region is home to the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Zanesville Air National Guard base, and the Camp Sherman Joint Training Center. Defense-related activities and spending supported roughly 16,300 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and generated $1.6 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for 3.16 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $2.8 billion.

Western

The Western region is home to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Dayton Veteran Affairs Medical Center, and Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. Defense-related activities and investment supported roughly 103,200 direct, indirect, and induced jobs and $11.6 billion in regional economic impact, which accounts for 17.12 percent of the region's economy. The total economic activity is $19.4 billion.

