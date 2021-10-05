Catalina Hires Epsilon Vet Stacey Hawes as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Direct & Channel Sales

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina has hired former Epsilon executive Stacey Hawes as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Direct & Channel Sales, effective Oct. 4. She will report to Kevin Hunter, Catalina's Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Innovation,

In her new role at Catalina, Stacey Hawes will aply her deep knowledge of data and digital solutions as well as her deep industry relationships to help drive company growth.

"As we advance our Data & Digital solutions to reflect the needs of the marketplace, it's equally important that we continue to evolve our go-to-market structure to maximize Catalina's opportunities for growth," said Hunter. "In her new role, Stacey will lend her expertise and deep knowledge of data & digital solutions – and leverage her expansive industry relationships – to help accelerate our overall growth."

Over the past year, Catalina has continued to strengthen its open, flexible platform across in-store, TV, radio and digital channels; deepened and enriched its Buyer Intelligence Database; and forged several new strategic partnerships -- all to power new and enhanced audience, data, and measurement capabilities for its CPG, retail, media, promotional and advertising agency customers.

"By evolving and expanding our capabilities, we have opened ourselves up to new markets, customers and budgets that were previously impenetrable," added Hunter. "Stacey will be key in helping our teams build upon our base in-store business, while we expand into verticals with new customers and revenue streams."

During her past five years at Epsilon, Hawes served as President of the Data Practice, a period in which her team drove substantial revenue growth for existing and new digital product lines. She led the practice's digital transformation by developing new channels, launching new products focused on AI and machine learning algorithms, and created strong differentiation in the market for Epsilon's data solutions. In prior years, Hawes delivered similarly impressive results through a series of senior leadership roles at Epsilon, including Chief Revenue Officer & EVP, Data Solutions; SVP Sales, Data Solutions; and VP, B2B Division.

In the early 2000s, Hawes spent six years with DoubleClick in Product and Market Management before Google purchased the company in 2007.

"I have always been impressed by the depth and breadth of Catalina's data solutions and how the company delivers strong business outcomes for brands and agencies alike. Having watched Catalina's journey closely over the last couple of years, I am thrilled to partner with this amazing team to take the company's expanding data solutions portfolio to the next level," said Hawes. "As the market evolves, Catalina has an exciting opportunity to build market awareness of new offerings and grow the business in new ways, and I am excited to be part of it."

After graduating magna cum laude with a BS in Economics, Hawes was the top-ranking MBA recipient two years later from her alma mater, University of Louisville. She has been recognized by several noteworthy organizations for her leadership and industry contributions, most recently ranking among Business Insider's Top 20 Execs Shaping the Future of Martech (2020); HERoes Top 100 Role Model Women Executives (2019); and Stevie Awards' Outstanding Woman in Business (2019).

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

