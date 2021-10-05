AltaMed Health Services' Mobile Unit Adds Free Glucose Testing and Highlights the Nutrition Benefits of Avocados for National Diabetes Month

New strategic campaign innovatively integrates nutrition facts about fresh avocados in efforts to reduce Type 2 diabetes risk among Hispanics, who have a 50% chance of developing the disease in their lifetime

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As November marks National Diabetes Month, AltaMed Health Services, the nation's largest independent federally qualified community health center, and Aguacates Frescos - Saborea Uno Hoy®, a leading source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados developed especially for Hispanic families, will join forces to improve nutritional education and access to glucose testing for the early detection and possible prevention of type 2 diabetes, a condition that impairs the body's ability to regulate sugar.

Beginning in the fall, the AltaMed mobile unit will travel throughout Southern California to offer free glucose testing and education that integrates messaging on how dietary fiber, like that found in avocados, may help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. Delicious recipes and meal planning tools featuring fresh avocados will be shared in English and Spanish to inspire families to eat healthy and boost fiber intake with the traditional favorite.

"We are excited to partner with Aguacates Frescos - Saborea Uno Hoy in the fight against type 2 diabetes by educating the community on the value of fresh fruits and vegetables with bilingual tools, like nutritious recipes that include fresh avocados," said Cesar Sauza, Registered Dietitian, Manager, Clinical Nutrition of Health Education and Wellness with AltaMed. "Creatively integrating the benefits of fresh avocados into our conversations about improving the quality of diet supports our commitment to be respectful of cultural preferences in our approach to help the community grow healthy."

If unmanaged, diabetes can be life-threatening and according to the CDC, US adults overall have a 40% chance of developing type 2 diabetes. But for a Hispanic/Latino American adult, there is more than a 50% chance, and it is likely to develop at a younger age. Diets rich in healthy foods containing fiber, may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

"Fiber, like that found in avocados, slows down food digestion which promotes satiety and prevents rapid rises in blood glucose following a meal," said Krista Linares, Registered Dietitian and Saborea Uno Hoy spokesperson. "Since most adults don't get enough dietary fiber, it is beneficial to raise awareness of easy ways to boost intake. Delicious avocados add fiber to the diet and are already a much-loved staple in Hispanic homes."

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans point to strong evidence that healthy eating patterns are associated with positive health outcomes. The Hass Avocado Board's Avocado Nutrition Center is continually studying how eating fresh avocados can have a positive effect on reducing risk factors for type 2 diabetes. Meal planning tools, recipes, articles by dietitians as well as access to clinical research that looks at how replacing carbohydrates with avocado affected glucose and insulin levels are available at SaboreaUnoHoy.com/AltaMed.

About Saborea Uno Hoy and the Hass Avocado Board

Saborea Uno Hoy® is a leading source of the healthiest reasons and tastiest ways to enjoy fresh avocados developed especially for Hispanic families. A science-based resource, it provides delicious and culturally-relevant recipes and articles in Spanish and English to help make it easy for consumers and health professionals to learn more about the nutritional benefits of fresh avocados and ways to include them in everyday menus.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America's most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States. For more information, visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com or follow HAB on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.

About AltaMed

AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences, they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. So we're delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With nearly 50 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

Aguacates Frescos - Saborea Uno Hoy and AltaMed partner during National Diabetes Month. Visit SaboreaUnoHoy.com/AltaMed

