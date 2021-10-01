Informatica Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Informatica has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "INFA".

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup will serve as lead book-runners for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance and LionTree Advisors LLC will serve as book-runners for the proposed offering. Siebert Williams Shank will serve as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316, or by email at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street,10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com

Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor,28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, or by email at Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146, or by email at prospectus@citi.com

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

"Wolfe I Nomura Strategic Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. For these activities, Nomura Securities International, Inc. serves as the underwriter, placement agent, or initial purchaser (as applicable) and Wolfe Research Securities provides sales support services, investor education, and/or independent equity research services.

About Informatica

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management CloudTM (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Victoria Hyde-Dunn

investors@informatica.com

Media Relations

Priya Ramesh

priya@informatica.com

