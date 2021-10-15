SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this season, our Game of the Week showcases teams out of the GISA. One of the best in AA, Terell Academy, entering into tonight’s game at an impressive 5 and 1 season on the year, is set to host one of the best teams in AAA, Tiftarea Academy. It’s two programs that know each other very well and both have their sights set on Macon. Tonight though, it’s all about streaks. The Panthers have won eight straight games in this series and tonight, the Eagles will look to put an end to it.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Tiftarea Academy @ Terrell Academy
GHSA:
- Colquitt County @ Camden County
- Lowndes @ Tift County
- Lee County @ Houston County
- Valdosta @ Northside, Warner Robins
- Coffee @ Wayne County
- Dade Christian, Fla. @ Bainbridge
- Dougherty @ Randolph-Clay
- Westover @ Hapeville
- FINAL SCORE: Central, Macon 21, Sumter County 14 (Thursday game)
- Berrien @ Early County
- Thomasville @ Cook
- Fitzgerald @ Worth County
- Baconton @ Miller County
- Seminole County @ Mitchell County
- Pataula Charter @ Central Fellowship Christian
- Pelham @ Schley County
- Atkinson County @ Clinch County
- Charlton County @ Brooks County
- Lanier County @ Turner County
- Dooly County @ Wilcox County
GISA:
- SGA @ Brookwood
- Westwood @ Windsor Academy
- Crisp Academy @ Twiggs Academy
- Stewart County @ Calhoun County
