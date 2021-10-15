SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this season, our Game of the Week showcases teams out of the GISA. One of the best in AA, Terell Academy, entering into tonight’s game at an impressive 5 and 1 season on the year, is set to host one of the best teams in AAA, Tiftarea Academy. It’s two programs that know each other very well and both have their sights set on Macon. Tonight though, it’s all about streaks. The Panthers have won eight straight games in this series and tonight, the Eagles will look to put an end to it.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Tiftarea Academy @ Terrell Academy

GHSA:

Colquitt County @ Camden County

Lowndes @ Tift County

Lee County @ Houston County

Valdosta @ Northside, Warner Robins

Coffee @ Wayne County

Dade Christian, Fla. @ Bainbridge

Dougherty @ Randolph-Clay

Westover @ Hapeville

FINAL SCORE : Central, Macon 21, Sumter County 14 ( Thursday game )

Berrien @ Early County

Thomasville @ Cook

Fitzgerald @ Worth County

Baconton @ Miller County

Seminole County @ Mitchell County

Pataula Charter @ Central Fellowship Christian

Pelham @ Schley County

Atkinson County @ Clinch County

Charlton County @ Brooks County

Lanier County @ Turner County

Dooly County @ Wilcox County

GISA:

SGA @ Brookwood

Westwood @ Windsor Academy

Crisp Academy @ Twiggs Academy

Stewart County @ Calhoun County

