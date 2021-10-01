Game of the Week
- FINAL SCORE: Dougherty 53, Westover 34
GHSA
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 34, Alcoy 7
- FINAL SCORE: Valdosta 16, Tift County 3
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 68, North Miami Beach 49
- FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 17, Cairo 7
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 9
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 49, Mary Persons 14
- FINAL SCORE: Upson-Lee 35, Sumter County 14
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 50, Berrien 14
- FINAL SCORE: Cook 56, Worth County 41
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 41, Early County 7
- FINAL SCORE (Thursday game): Greenville 38, Baconton 7
- FINAL SCORE: Miller County 19, Terrell County 18
- FINAL SCORE: Pataula Charter 57, Cross Keys 0
- FINAL SCORE: St. Anne-Pacelli 41, Seminole County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 64, Atkinson County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Irwin County 56, Lanier County 28
- FINAL CHARGE: Turner County 13, Charlton County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 37, Wheeler County 34
- FINAL SCORE: Deerfield 37, Savannah Country Day 36
GISA
- FINAL SCORE: John Milledge 56, Valwood 0
- FINAL SCORE: Southland 35, SGA 14
- FINAL SCORE: Tattnall Square 41, Brookwood 0
- FINAL SCORE: Westfield 42, Terrell Academy 35
- FINAL SCORE: Tiftarea 40, Trinity Christian 15
Independent leagues
- FINAL SCORE: Sherwood Christian 30, Baker County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 60, Crisp Academy 36
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.