SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 21, Valdosta 0
GHSA:
- FINAL SCORE: Colquitt County 53, Northside, Warner Robins 7
- FINAL SCORE: Tift County 24, Worth County 14
- FINAL SCORE: Warner Robins 56, Lee County 30
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 10, Camden County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 21, Merritt Island, FL 3
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 4
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 30, Upson Lee 8
- FINAL SCORE: Peach County 59, Sumter County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Tattnall County 17, Berrien 7
- FINAL SCORE: Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0
- FINAL SCORE: Cook 41, Brantley County 13
- FINAL SCORE: East Laurens 63, Baconton 14
- FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 1, Miller County 0 (Forfeit)
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell County 37, Randolph-Clay 8
- FINAL SCORE: Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28
- FINAL SCORE: Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
- FINAL SCORE: Charlton County 35, Clinch 34
- FINAL SCORE: Willcox County 17, Montgomery County 13
- FINAL SCORE: Schley 57, Greenville 26
- FINAL SCORE: Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18 (Thursday game)
GISA:
- FINAL SCORE: North Florida Christian 50, Valwood 44
- FINAL SCORE: SGA 66, Robert Toombs Christian 46
- FINAL SCORE: Southland 35, Edmund Burke 7
- FINAL SCORE: Pinewood 38, Tiftarea Academy 8
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 56, Brookwood 47
- Twiggs Academy @ Westwood
- FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.