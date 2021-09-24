SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - This week, Titletown is home to one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the country. A game that is circled on the calendar every year and for some, a win in this game is more important than a state championship. Of course, we’re talking about the Winnersville Classic. In Valdosta, you either grow up a Viking or a Wildcat. It’s a matchup that Lowndes has taken each of the past four years, so Valdosta, under first-year man Shelton Felton, is looking to turn the tides. And there is a lot of emotion in this game, making it our Week 6 Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 21, Valdosta 0

GHSA:

FINAL SCORE : Colquitt County 53, Northside, Warner Robins 7

FINAL SCORE : Tift County 24, Worth County 14

FINAL SCORE : Warner Robins 56, Lee County 30

FINAL SCORE : Coffee 10, Camden County 7

FINAL SCORE : Cairo 21, Merritt Island, FL 3

FINAL SCORE : Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 4

FINAL SCORE : Crisp County 30, Upson Lee 8

FINAL SCORE : Peach County 59, Sumter County 0

FINAL SCORE : Tattnall County 17, Berrien 7

FINAL SCORE : Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0

FINAL SCORE : Cook 41, Brantley County 13

FINAL SCORE : East Laurens 63, Baconton 14

FINAL SCORE : Mitchell County 1, Miller County 0 (Forfeit)

FINAL SCORE : Terrell County 37, Randolph-Clay 8

FINAL SCORE : Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28

FINAL SCORE : Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

FINAL SCORE : Charlton County 35, Clinch 34

FINAL SCORE : Willcox County 17, Montgomery County 13

FINAL SCORE : Schley 57, Greenville 26

FINAL SCORE: Georgia Christian 32, Pataula Charter 18 (Thursday game)

GISA:

FINAL SCORE : North Florida Christian 50, Valwood 44

FINAL SCORE : SGA 66, Robert Toombs Christian 46

FINAL SCORE : Southland 35, Edmund Burke 7

FINAL SCORE : Pinewood 38, Tiftarea Academy 8

FINAL SCORE : Terrell Academy 56, Brookwood 47

Twiggs Academy @ Westwood

FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.