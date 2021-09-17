SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - Our Game of the Week brings us to Ashburn as we take a trip with one of our teams from the Good Life City. Dougherty is away from Albany for the second straight week, off to their first 3-0 start since 2005, which is also the year the Trojans last won a region title. The Trojans are gearing up for a good ole slugfest with Turner County who is fresh off their first win as the Titans look to make some noise in single-A public here in 2021.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Dougherty @ Turner County

GHSA:

Heritage, Conyers @ Colquitt County

Irwin County @ Tift County

Lithia Springs @ Lee County

Coffee @ Glynn Academy

Ware County @ Bainbridge

Cairo @ Fitzgerald

Northeast (M) @ Monroe

FINAL SCORE : Westover 30, Early County 27

Jackson @ Crisp County

Atkinson County @ Berrien

Randolph-Clay @ Cook

Thomasville @ Oconee County

Lanier County @ Baconton

Brooks County @ Mitchell County

Pierce @ Clinch County

Pataula Charter @ Central Christian High School

Pelham @ Toombs County

Wilcox County @ Telfair County

Schley County @ Marion County

Deerfield-Windsor @ Savannah Christian

GISA:

Westfield @ Southland

Georgia Christian @ Terrell Academy

Brookwood @ Briarwood Academy

Bethlehem Christian Academy @ SGA

Pinewood Christian @ Valwood

Tiftarea Academy @ Charlton County

Westwood @ Westminster Schools

