SOUTH Ga. (WALB) - Our Game of the Week brings us to Ashburn as we take a trip with one of our teams from the Good Life City. Dougherty is away from Albany for the second straight week, off to their first 3-0 start since 2005, which is also the year the Trojans last won a region title. The Trojans are gearing up for a good ole slugfest with Turner County who is fresh off their first win as the Titans look to make some noise in single-A public here in 2021.

Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • Dougherty @ Turner County

GHSA:

  • Heritage, Conyers @ Colquitt County
  • Irwin County @ Tift County
  • Lithia Springs @ Lee County
  • Coffee @ Glynn Academy
  • Ware County @ Bainbridge
  • Cairo @ Fitzgerald
  • Northeast (M) @ Monroe
  • FINAL SCORE: Westover 30, Early County 27
  • Jackson @ Crisp County
  • Atkinson County @ Berrien
  • Randolph-Clay @ Cook
  • Thomasville @ Oconee County
  • Lanier County @ Baconton
  • Brooks County @ Mitchell County
  • Pierce @ Clinch County
  • Pataula Charter @ Central Christian High School
  • Pelham @ Toombs County
  • Wilcox County @ Telfair County
  • Schley County @ Marion County
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Savannah Christian

GISA:

  • Westfield @ Southland
  • Georgia Christian @ Terrell Academy
  • Brookwood @ Briarwood Academy
  • Bethlehem Christian Academy @ SGA
  • Pinewood Christian @ Valwood
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Charlton County
  • Westwood @ Westminster Schools

