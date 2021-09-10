SOUTH GEORGIA (WALB) - Tonight’s Game of the Week is centered around two big-time schools, a 7A vs. a 6A matchup. Valdosta is returning to the field for the first time in two weeks and is set to host a talented Colquitt County team who’s in search of an impressive 3-1 start. And tonight will be the 50th all-time meeting between these two schools. It’s a series led by the Wildcats overall but the Colquitt County Packers have taken seven of the last eight, making it a great match for this week’s Game of the Week.

Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from tonight’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Colquitt County @ Valdosta

GHSA:

Lowndes @ Lee County

Appling County @ Tift County

Salem @ Coffee

Bainbridge @ Thomasville

Escambia @ Cairo

Dougherty @ Northeast (Macon)

Monroe @ Randolph-Clay

Godby High @ Thomas Co Central

Westover @ Mitchell County

Eagle’s Landing Christian @ Crisp County

Toombs County @ Berrien

Cook @ Brooks County

FINAL SCORE : Early County 31, Charles Henderson 9 ( Thursday game )

Fitzgerald @ Dodge County

Rutland @ Worth County

Towns County @ Baconton

Atkinson County@ Miller County

ACE Charter @ Pataula Charter

Clinch County @ Pelham

Turner County @ Seminole County

Irwin County @ Wilkinson County

Johnson County @ Wilcox County

Schley County @ Taylor County

Tattnall Square Academy @ Deerfield Windsor

GISA:

Southland @ Pinewood Christian

Terrell Academy @ Gatewood

Tiftarea Academy @ Fredrica Academy

Valwood @ Georgia Christian

Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy

FINAL SCORE : Westwood 64, Dominion Christian 30 ( Thursday game )

Southwest Georgia Academy @ Central Fellowship

