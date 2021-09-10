SOUTH GEORGIA (WALB) - Tonight’s Game of the Week is centered around two big-time schools, a 7A vs. a 6A matchup. Valdosta is returning to the field for the first time in two weeks and is set to host a talented Colquitt County team who’s in search of an impressive 3-1 start. And tonight will be the 50th all-time meeting between these two schools. It’s a series led by the Wildcats overall but the Colquitt County Packers have taken seven of the last eight, making it a great match for this week’s Game of the Week.
Paige Dauer, Kyle Logan and Keshawn Ward will have your highlights and final scores from tonight’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Colquitt County @ Valdosta
GHSA:
- Lowndes @ Lee County
- Appling County @ Tift County
- Salem @ Coffee
- Bainbridge @ Thomasville
- Escambia @ Cairo
- Dougherty @ Northeast (Macon)
- Monroe @ Randolph-Clay
- Godby High @ Thomas Co Central
- Westover @ Mitchell County
- Eagle’s Landing Christian @ Crisp County
- Toombs County @ Berrien
- Cook @ Brooks County
- FINAL SCORE: Early County 31, Charles Henderson 9 (Thursday game)
- Fitzgerald @ Dodge County
- Rutland @ Worth County
- Towns County @ Baconton
- Atkinson County@ Miller County
- ACE Charter @ Pataula Charter
- Clinch County @ Pelham
- Turner County @ Seminole County
- Irwin County @ Wilkinson County
- Johnson County @ Wilcox County
- Schley County @ Taylor County
- Tattnall Square Academy @ Deerfield Windsor
GISA:
- Southland @ Pinewood Christian
- Terrell Academy @ Gatewood
- Tiftarea Academy @ Fredrica Academy
- Valwood @ Georgia Christian
- Twiggs Academy @ Crisp Academy
- FINAL SCORE: Westwood 64, Dominion Christian 30 (Thursday game)
- Southwest Georgia Academy @ Central Fellowship
