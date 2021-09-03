ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The syrup pitcher is on the line in the City of Roses. The Cairo Syrupmakers will face off against the Thomasville Bulldogs in tonight’s Game of the Week. The Dogs will be looking to hold on to the pitcher after they took it back a year ago. The fight to keep the coveted syrup pitcher dates back to 1922. The Dogs hold the all-time series of the gridiron battle, 42-26.
GAME OF THE WEEK
- Cairo @ Thomasville
GHSA
- Cedar Grove @ Colquitt County
- Lake Gibson @ Lowndes
- Banneker @ Tift County
- East Ridge @ Lee County
- Coffee @ Houston County
- FINAL SCORE: Dougherty 38, Lithonia 8 (Thursday game)
- Monore @ Irwin County
- Lake Placid @ Thomas Co. Central
- FINAL SCORE: Perry 21, Crisp County 0 (Thursday game)
- Worth County @ Sumter County
- Cook @ Pelham
- Mitchell County @ Early County
- Fitzgerald @ Turner County
- Headland @ Seminole County
- Blountstown @ Lanier County
- Schley County @ Wilcox County
- Southland Academy @ Deerfield
GISA
- Maclay @ Brookwood
- Terrell Academy @ Gatewood
- Tiftarea Academy @ Bulloch Academy
- Savannah Christian @ Valwood
- Grace Christian @ Crisp Academy
