ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The syrup pitcher is on the line in the City of Roses. The Cairo Syrupmakers will face off against the Thomasville Bulldogs in tonight’s Game of the Week. The Dogs will be looking to hold on to the pitcher after they took it back a year ago. The fight to keep the coveted syrup pitcher dates back to 1922. The Dogs hold the all-time series of the gridiron battle, 42-26.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cairo @ Thomasville

GHSA

Cedar Grove @ Colquitt County

Lake Gibson @ Lowndes

Banneker @ Tift County

East Ridge @ Lee County

Coffee @ Houston County

FINAL SCORE: Dougherty 38, Lithonia 8 (Thursday game)

Monore @ Irwin County

Lake Placid @ Thomas Co. Central

FINAL SCORE: Perry 21, Crisp County 0 (Thursday game)

Worth County @ Sumter County

Cook @ Pelham

Mitchell County @ Early County

Fitzgerald @ Turner County

Headland @ Seminole County

Blountstown @ Lanier County

Schley County @ Wilcox County

Southland Academy @ Deerfield

GISA

Maclay @ Brookwood

Terrell Academy @ Gatewood

Tiftarea Academy @ Bulloch Academy

Savannah Christian @ Valwood

Grace Christian @ Crisp Academy

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.